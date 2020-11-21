Three changes as Cork footballers reveal team to face Tipp in Munster final

CORK have made three changes to the starting 15 that beat Kerry for Sunday's Munster football final against Tipperary.

Seán Powter is out through injury and Paul Ring drops to the bench while Kevin Flahive doesn't feature in the squad on this occasion.

Tadhg Corkery and Paul Ring will start in defence, with Luke Connolly up front. Corkery and Ring joins Seán Meehan, Kevin O'Donovan and Maurice Shanley in a youthful defence, with all five aged 22 or younger. Mattie Taylor, in his third season in the squad, is the veteran at 27.

Kerry players Tadhg Morley and Peter Crowley watch as Luke Connolly scores a free. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Cathail O'Mahony and Aidan Browne are added to the match-day 26 for the clash which throws in at 1.30pm in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and is live on RTE 2.

There's serious firepower on the bench, including Paul Kerrigan, goal-hero against Kerry Mark Keane, Michael Hurley and last year's All-Ireland U20 winners Cathail O'Mahony and Damien Gore. With extra-time included, Ronan McCarthy and his selectors utilised 24 players against Kerry.

Tipp named their team on Friday night, with Steven O'Brien deemed fit enough to come in at midfield, Brian Fox picked at 13 and likely to be deployed as a sweeper and Aussie Rules dynamo Colin O'Riordan given the all-clear by Sydney Swans to tog out as a sub.

It wouldn't be a major surprise to see O'Riordan in from the off, especially with O'Brien's injury issues.

On the 100th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, Tipp have no shortage of motivation and will wear commemorative jerseys in the Páirc. Cork will need to get tight on Conor Sweeney, who has caused them huge problems in previous games.

Michael Quinlivan is the Premier's other marquee forward but they must keep tabs on Colman Kennedy too, who previously played soccer for Cork City U19s and UCC. Wing-back Robbie Kiely won a county title with Carbery Rangers in 2016 and now lines out for Barryroe.

CORK (v Tipp): MA Martin (Nemo Rangers); K O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), M Shanley (Clonakilty), P Ring (Aghabullogue); T Corkery (Cill na Martra), S Meehan (Kiskeam), M Taylor (Mallow); I Maguire (St Finbarr’s, c), K O’Hanlon (Kilshannig); J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), C O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), R Deane (Bantry Blues); M Collins (Castlehaven), B Hurley (do), L Connolly (Nemo Rangers).

Subs: A Casey (Kiskeam), S Ryan (St Finbarr’s), A Browne (Newmarket), S White (Clonakilty), P Walsh (Kanturk), M Keane (Mitchelstown), K O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaighs), P Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers), M Hurley (Castlehaven), D Gore (Kilmacabea), C O'Mahony (Mitchelstown).

TIPPERARY (v Cork): E Comerford; A Campbell, J Feehan, C O'Shaughnessy; B Maher, K Fahey, R Kiely; S O'Brien, L Casey; Conal Kennedy, M Quinlivan, E Moloney; B Fox, C Sweeney, Colman Kennedy.