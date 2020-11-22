Ben Healy back in Munster starting 15 for trip to Scotland to face Glasgow

MUNSTER coach Johann Van Graan has recalled Ben Healy to the Munster team for tomorrow night’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun (KO 8.15pm, eir Sport).

The Tipperary native, 21, has impressed early on this season and comes back into the starting XV in place of JJ Hanrahan, who could make his 100th Munster appearance off the bench.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Jack O’Sullivan has been named at openside flanker in a back row that also involves Fineen Wycherley shifting from lock to blindside flanker.

The in-form Gavin Coombes remains at number eight.

Billy Holland captains the team from the second row alongside Jean Kleyn, while the front row of James Cronin, Kevin O’Byrne, and Stephen Archer is unchanged.

Healy is joined by fellow 21-year-old Craig Casey in the halfback pairing, while Damian de Allende and Rory Scannell continue in midfield.

Calvin Nash comes into the XV on the right wing, completing the back three with Matt Gallagher and Mike Haley.

Glasgow Head Coach Danny Wilson is expecting a very tough game.

“Munster are a good side and a tough challenge, but we know we have the players to be able to go out there and execute.

“It’s nice to welcome Nick back into the squad. Although he’ll be disappointed to have been released by Scotland, tomorrow is a chance for him to get game time and he’s keen to come out and make an impact in the midfield.

“Caleb Korteweg stepped up for us last weekend and he gets the chance to the same again tomorrow. "We're at home and we want to put on a display our supporter would be proud of."

Munster:

15. Mike Haley 14. Calvin Nash 13. Rory Scannell 12. Damian de Allende 11. Matt Gallagher 10. Ben Healy 9. Craig Casey 1. James Cronin 2. Kevin O’Byrne 3. Stephen Archer 4. Jean Kleyn 5. Billy Holland (captain) 6. Fineen Wycherley 7. Jack O’Sullivan 8. Gavin Coombes Replacements:

16. Rhys Marshall 17. Josh Wycherley 18. Keynan Knox 19. Jack O’Donoghue 20. Tommy O’Donnell 21. Nick McCarthy 22. JJ Hanrahan 23. Dan Goggin Glasgow Warriors:

15. Glenn Bryce 14. Tommy Seymour 13. Nick Grigg 12. Robbie Fergusson 11. Robbie Nairn 10. Pete Horne 9. Sean Kennedy 1. Aki Seiuli 2. Grant Stewart 3. Enrique Pieretto 4. Lewis Bean 5. Rob Harley 6. Ryan Wilson (captain) 7. Tom Gordon 8. TJ Ioane Replacements:

16. Johnny Matthews 17. Alex Allan 18. D’arcy Rae 19. Hamish Bain 20. Fotu Lokotui 21. Caleb Korteweg 22. Brandon Thomson 23. Niko Matawalu Referee: Adam Jones (WRU).