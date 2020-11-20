Cork City's stylish new jersey launched ahead of Christmas market

CORK City FC have launched a new jersey in time for of Christmas.

The 2021 adidas home shirt is in collaboration with the club's new official teamwear partner, McKeever Sport.

It features a subtle pinstripe design on the front and encompasses the club's traditional colours, green, white and red.

This bespoke adidas jersey has been specially crafted for the Rebel Army. The famous three-stripes adorn the shouldes in red, with white side panels and sleeve cuffs.

UCC's logo is sublimated into the fabric while a newly designed style of club badge provides the perfect finish.

Speaking of the launch, club chairman Declan Carey said: "A lot of hard work has been put into getting this shirt out well before Christmas during what have been very difficult circumstances for everyone.

"It's a fantastic shirt and sure to be a massive hit. We'd like to thank McKeever Sport for their ongoing collaboration and support in helping our staff deliver this for our fans."

It's available to order noew for immediate dispatch exclusively from CCFC.ie/shop. It will also be available soon from the new club shop which is due to open in December and from select retailed in Cork City.