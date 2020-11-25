O'Donovan sisters can make waves again as Cork City return to FAI Cup final

CORK City FC Women’s coach Áine O’Donovan is looking forward to their forthcoming FAI Cup Final showdown against Peamount United in Tallaght Stadium, on Saturday, December 12.

Cork City will be hoping to emulate their cup final heroics of 2017 when they last won the prestigious cup.

“I can’t wait for the big occasion. It is so great for the club to be back there again. It is a massive achievement to reach the final. It was such a special occasion back in 2017.

"There were huge crowds out in force to welcome us home. Hopefully we can enjoy similar success this time again.”

Peamount United will represent a formidable obstacle for Cork City FC. They recently comfortably defeated Cork City in a league game.

She knows Cork City will have to play to their full potential on the big day.

“They won the league last year. They have appeared in the last two cup finals. They are a fine team. We will be going in as big underdogs.

"We were underdogs in 2017 however and we upset the odds. Hopefully we can do something similar on December 12."

O'Donovan is joined in the Cork City FC squad by her sister Kate who is a key player for the senior team.

“Winning alongside Kate back in 2017 was so special. It meant so much to us. It was a great moment for our family.”

Cork City ace duo Saoirse Noonan and Eabha O’Mahony were recently rewarded for their outstanding displays with deserved call-ups to the Republic of Ireland senior international team.

“It is a great honour. They have been brilliant all season. It is a huge honour for them and their families. Everyone at the club is so proud of them. They will add so much to that squad. They are brilliant players. For such young players, they have gained a lot of experience.”

O'Donovan is currently in the middle of completing her UEFA B Licence. She is loving her coaching roles with a variety of teams.

“I am in the final stages of my UEFA B Licence. I am currently coaching with Cork City, Bandon AFC and the West Cork Kennedy Cup squad. I also have my B Licence in goalkeeping coaching. I love coaching.

"I have been working with the Cork City senior ladies team for the last seven seasons. The players are great to work with.

"I am coaching seven nights a week.

"I am really passionate about coaching. I would hope to complete the A Licence down the line.”