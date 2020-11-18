Peter O'Mahony included as Ireland name team to face England

PETER O'Mahony features for Ireland this weekend in the second game of the Autumn Nations Cup as they travel to Twickenham to take on England.

The side will be captained by James Ryan in the absence of Johnny Sexton and Ryan is once again joined in the second row by Quinn Roux.

The front row that started against Wales is also retained with Cian Healy, Ronan Kelleher and Andrew Porter packing down at the coalface.

In the backrow, Caelan Doris continues at No.8 with CJ Stander at blindside and Peter O’Mahony at openside.

Jamison Gibson Park retains the scrum-half jersey and is joined at halfback by Ross Byrne. In the centre Bundee Aki comes in for the injured Robbie Henshaw with Chris Farrell lining out at 13.

Hugo Keenan continues at fullback with James Lowe and Keith Earls on the wings.

The replacements are Rob Herring, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Will Connors, Conor Murray, Billy Burns and Jacob Stockdale.

Kick-off at Twickenham is 3pm on Saturday, live on RTÉ

IRELAND:

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 3 caps

14. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 85 caps

13. Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 11 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 28 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 1 cap

10. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 8 caps

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 3 caps

1. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 101 caps

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 4 caps

3. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 29 caps

4. Quinn Roux (Connacht/Galwegians) 13 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 29 caps

6. CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 43 caps

7. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 70 caps

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 5 caps

SUBS:

16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 13 caps

17. Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 3 caps 1

8. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 12 caps

19. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 55 caps

20. Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 3 caps

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 84 caps

22. Billy Burns (UIster) 1 cap

23. Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 30 caps