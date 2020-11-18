Wed, 18 Nov, 2020 - 12:25

Peter O'Mahony included as Ireland name team to face England

Peter O'Mahony and Conor Murray at training this week. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

PETER O'Mahony features for Ireland this weekend in the second game of the Autumn Nations Cup as they travel to Twickenham to take on England.

The side will be captained by James Ryan in the absence of Johnny Sexton and Ryan is once again joined in the second row by Quinn Roux.

The front row that started against Wales is also retained with Cian Healy, Ronan Kelleher and Andrew Porter packing down at the coalface.

In the backrow, Caelan Doris continues at No.8 with CJ Stander at blindside and Peter O’Mahony at openside.

Jamison Gibson Park retains the scrum-half jersey and is joined at halfback by Ross Byrne. In the centre Bundee Aki comes in for the injured Robbie Henshaw with Chris Farrell lining out at 13.

Hugo Keenan continues at fullback with James Lowe and Keith Earls on the wings.

The replacements are Rob Herring, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Will Connors, Conor Murray, Billy Burns and Jacob Stockdale.

Kick-off at Twickenham is 3pm on Saturday, live on RTÉ

IRELAND: 

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 3 caps 

14. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 85 caps 

13. Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 11 caps 

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 28 caps 

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 1 cap 

10. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 8 caps 

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 3 caps 

1. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 101 caps 

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 4 caps 

3. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 29 caps 

4. Quinn Roux (Connacht/Galwegians) 13 caps 

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 29 caps 

6. CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 43 caps 

7. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 70 caps 

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 5 caps 

SUBS: 

16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 13 caps 

17. Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 3 caps 1

8. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 12 caps 

19. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 55 caps 

20. Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) 3 caps 

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 84 caps 

22. Billy Burns (UIster) 1 cap 

23. Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 30 caps

