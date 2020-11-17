Tue, 17 Nov, 2020 - 22:15

Colin Healy has the backing of Foras to take over as Cork City manager

Cork City interim manager Colin Healy. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Denis Hurley

COLIN HEALY remains the firm favourite to be appointed as the next manager of Cork City, regardless of whether or not a takeover of the club goes ahead.

Healy, the head of the City academy and the club’s U19 manager, has been interim first-team since the departure of Neale Fenn in October. 

While City are currently the subject of a potential takeover by Grovemoor Ltd from Foras, the supporters’ trust which runs the club, Healy is favoured by the Foras board and there have been positive discussions. 

It is believed that Grovemoor are also positively disposed towards the former Republic of Ireland international.

Speaking after City’s final league game of the season, the 1-1 draw with Derry City last week, Healy admitted that he would be interested in the job if the possibility of his appointment were to arise.

“If they come to me, I’ll sit down and speak with them,” he said.

“Would I like it? Of course I would, it’s something that I loved doing. I’ve enjoyed my time but it’s not for me to say.” 

While there have been no major developments on the takeover front since Foras members voted overwhelmingly to allow Grovemoor to exercise a call-option on purchasing the club, the company has been carrying out due diligence.

“Over the past few weeks, the board and club staff have compiled all relevant information required by Grovemoor to complete their due diligence,” said City chairman Declan Carey.

“We have also been in regular contact with the FAI to keep them aware of the situation as it unfolds. Once there is any news of significance, we will update all shareholders and club supporters.” 

Later this week, City will unveil the new home strip for 2021, the first since 2013 to feature all three club colours of green, white and red, and Carey expects it to be popular with supporters.

“We're still focusing on a number of key areas to help income streams,” he said.

“On Friday we'll launch our brand-new green, white and red adidas kit as part of our new partnership with McKeever Sports.

“It will go on sale from ccfc.ie/shop on Friday morning for immediate delivery. We're also working on the re-opening of our club shop in Douglas Village. 

"It's fantastic to see the centre re-opened and we're looking forward to unveiling our new shop unit at the beginning of December.”

