Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host the Waterford and Clare hurling clash on Saturday

GALWAY against Tipperary is the main attraction on the hurling front at the Gaelic Grounds on Saturday after the draw was made for the All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals.

After digging out a result against Cork, the All-Ireland champions face a Galway outfit who were caught in the closing stages of the Leinster final by a resilient Kilkenny. The Tribe led by five points until goals from Richie Hogan and TJ Reid swung the momentum.

It means Joe Canning and co have a tough path to the final, as a win over Tipp would send them into a semi-final against Limerick at the end of the month.

Richie Leahy of Kilkenny in action against Joe Canning and Johnny Coen of Galway as referee Fergal Horgan gets out of the way. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

The other quarter-final is Waterford against Clare, which will take place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Both counties have defied pre-championship expectations to date.

The Déise tore into Cork in the semi-final and pushed Limerick all the way in the Munster final. Clare were beaten by Limerick but since regrouped to get past Laois and Wexford, all the while inspired by Tony Kelly, who has hit a staggering 1-45 in three matches.

Tony Kelly. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

With Tipp native Liam Cahill at the helm, Waterford's attitude and use of the sliotar has been first class, with Tadhg de Búrca back to his best at the heart of their defence.

Like Tipp-Galway, it's a hard game to call, though Waterford will be marginal favourites. As they can't face Limerick again in the next phase, Waterford will meet Kilkenny if they progress.

If Tipp and Clare are victorious next Saturday there will be a semi-final draw on Monday morning.

On the football front, there are seven counties left in the hunt for Sam Maguire now.

Mayo held off Galway in the Connacht decider and will be expected to get the better of the winners of Sunday's Cork-Tipp Munster final in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Picture: Sportsfile

Dublin are unbackable favourites against Meath in the Leinster final on Saturday and are paired with the winners of the Donegal-Cavan Ulster final after that.

The smart money is on a Mayo-Dublin showdown, but Donegal were very impressive against Tyrone and Armagh.

Cork and Tipp takes place next Sunday at 1.30pm at Páirc Uí Chaoimh and will be live on RTE 2.

HURLING:

Semi-finalists: Limerick; Kilkenny.

Quarter-finals: Tipp v Galway; Waterford v Clare.

FOOTBALL:

Semi-finals: Mayo v Cork or Tipp; Dublin or Meath v Donegal or Cavan.