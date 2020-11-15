Watch: Dual talent Saoirse Noonan hits another incredible goal

NINE days, four games, five goals and an Ireland senior call-up.

Some going! Saoirse Noonan take a bow.

A dual player with a difference, combining ladies football at the top level and League of Ireland soccer, the 21-year-old is a lethal weapon in both codes.

Last weekend, her goal swung Cork and Kerry's group game in Tralee, before she switched from red to the green of Cork City in an FAI Cup semi-final. A pair of goals at Bishopstown sent City into their first final since 2017.

She was on duty in the two sports again this weekend, and while Cork City were beaten by Peamount in a league game on Saturday, Noonan dusted herself down to hit the net twice as Cork blitzed Cavan.

She's always been a prolific goalscorer, plundering 2-5 in the minor All-Ireland football final against Dublin in 2016 and then a hat-trick as Cork retained their crown against Galway a year later. Noonan has a rocket of a shot and that soccer instinct to go for broke when a half-chance arises.

The seven-goal haul by the Rebels, including an Áine O'Sullivan hat-trick, secured an All-Ireland semi-final against Galway on December 6, while the FAI Cup final will take place on December 12.

Cork City's Saoirse Noonan. Picture: Moya Nolan

Should the ladies footballers get into the final, it'll take place on December 20.

Before all that, Noonan has been called up to the Irish panel along with another Cork City dynamo Eabha O'Mahony for the Euro 2021 qualifier against Germany on December 1. The City pair will link up with Leesiders Denise O'Sullivan and Megan Connolly.

Nemo Rangers is Noonan's club, while Megan Connolly's older brother Luke also hails from Trabeg and will lead the line for Cork against Tipp in next Sunday's Munster football final.