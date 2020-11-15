Emily Roebling, returning from an 18-month lay-off, delivers in Point to Point at Turtulla

THE annual Golden Vale Foxhounds autumn point-to-point fixture took place at Turtulla, on the outskirts of Thurles, on Sunday afternoon.

The Gerry Kelleher-trained Emily Roebling made a great return to action by coming home as she pleased in the five-year-old and upwards mares’ maiden.

Emily Roebling, who was returning from in excess of an 18-month lay-off having finished second on her two only two previous starts at Kildorrery and Stowlin in the spring of 2019, always took the eye in running with Johnny Barry.

The winning daughter of Getaway, representing Seamus Kennedy from Tipperary, led from the seventh of the 15 fences until joined two out.

Emily Roebling however, was back in front on the run to the last and, having met this final fence on a perfect stride, she bounded clear on the flat to contain Ballincollig native David O’Brien’s mount Good Legs by three lengths.

Macroom-based handler Kelleher, who also saddled Maifitzs Madonna and No Fame No Game to win mares’ maidens’ at Turtulla over the past two years, remarked: ”Emily Roebling had the form and she was working well at home.

"You would be hoping that she would run well in a bumper and we might go for a bumper with her now, perhaps over Christmas.“

Johnn Cigar and Maxine O'Sullivan part company at the first in the 4-yo Maiden. Both horse and jockey were ok after their spill. Picture: Healy Racing

Bandon-based handler Jason O’Reilly sent out recent Curraghmore scorer Getawayrooney to capture the mares’ winners of two in the hands of Chris O’Donovan, who of course rode two winners at Fairyhouse’s point-to-point raceday on Tuesday.

Getawayrooney, owned and bred by Michael O’Neill from Roscarberry, led from the fourth fence and she sweet-jumping six-year-old asserted from two out to beat Paul Tobin’s Rosy Story by two and a half lengths.

“It wasn’t quite the plan to make the running, but she jumped well in front and we will stay pointing with her for the time being,“ reported O’Reilly, who has five pointers under his care at present.

The Robert Tyner-trained Striking Out became the third Co Cork-trained winner of the afternoon when recording a bloodless success under Darragh Allen in the closing six-year-old and upwards maiden, the race that attracted the biggest field of the day in 15 runners.

Last month’s Dromahane runner-up Striking Out led from three out and he stormed clear of his rivals on the flat to dispose of Ciaran Fennessy’s Jeremy Central by seven lengths.

“He had a good run the last day in Dromahane and I suppose that he will now go for a winners race,“ disclosed Tyner of Striking Out, representing the Travelling Light Syndicate from Kinsale.

The Pat Doyle-trained newcomer Grand Jury, owned by Dungarvan-based vet Walter Connors, really impressed by winning a vintage renewal of the four-year-old maiden in the hands of Pa King.

The towering Grand Jury, a French-bred son of Tiger Groom, effortlessly got on top from two out to beat fellow first-timer Minella Cocooner by an eased-down five lengths.

It’s probable that Grand Jury will be seen in new colours when running again.

Grand Jury and Pa King easily win the 4yo Maiden from Minella Cocooner. Picture: Healy Racing

County Wexford-based handler Mary Doyle’s first-timer Aki Bombaye, a grey son of Stowaway, made the best of his way home from three out to dismiss Dance To Fame by three lengths under Barry Stone in the five-year-old geldings’ maiden.

Sam Curling’s Some Are Lucky meanwhile led from after four out with his owner Gerry Spain, a pharmacist that works with the race’s co-sponsors Kirby’s Pharmacy, to eclipse Rewritetherules by three lengths in the novice riders open.

Some Are Lucky, also a winner at Castletown-Geoghegan last month, is now likely to receive a break until the spring.

The Boulta meeting takes place next Sunday (planned 12 noon start).