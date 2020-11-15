Cork's Lucca Allen is happy with his debut weekend in Japan

ON his delayed debut in the rebranded Super Formula Lights series in Japan, Cork racing ace Lucca Allen (18) netted two sixth places but had a DNF (non-finish) in the triple header race weekend at the Autopolis circuit in Kamitsue.

The reigning Formula 4 South East Asia champion expressed satisfaction with his debut weekend.

“I am happy with the debut as most of the opposition and certainly those that were in front of me have been doing this (series) for a few years. I am the youngest (in the category) by two years. I managed to have four test sessions before my first qualifier.”

That qualifier put Allen on P8 and for most of the race he diced with his Albirex Racing team mate Tsubasa Iriyama.

That battle meant that both lost time to the opposition up front. Iriyama had the racing line at the points where Allen tried to overtake and it was a case of being able to take advantage when the opportunity arose.

With four of the 21 laps remaining Allen finally got through and into sixth and while he extended his advantage over his team mate on each of the remaining laps, he had to be content with sixth.

Allen also finished sixth in the second race (Round 10) after he made a decision to hold a remaining fresh set of tyres for the third and final race of the weekend.

In that race he was already in sixth but an issue related to fuel pressure saw his Dallara chassis car grind to a halt after ten laps. Although disappointed not to have finished, he was upbeat about his performance.

“In that race (third race) my pace was good over the laps I managed and I was not being dropped by the drivers up ahead, certainly, it (my pace) was much better than it was in the first two races."

Allen picked up a championship point on each of his sixth placed finishes.

Ritomo Miyata (Corolla Chukyo Kuo TOM'S 320) won the race, his second of the weekend and his eighth of the season as he tightened his grip on the title with six races remaining.

Commenting on his progression from Formula 4, Allen said, “It’s a different technique from driving the F4 car, there is much more downforce in this car, but I really enjoyed it.

"This weekend was really was about seat time, learning the car and learning the track and I feel I did that.”

The next round of three races is in Suzuka on the weekend of December 5/6.

In the meantime, Allen is putting more of an emphasis on his website (www.luccaallen.com) with race reports and his personal view of his race weekend along with other details.