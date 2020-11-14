How the Cork hurlers rated in the defeat to Tipp

ANTHONY NASH: Couldn't do much about the two goals. Went direct with puck-outs against the wind for the most part. 6

COLM SPILLANE: Was on a fair bit of ball but was caught out for Jason Forde's goal just after half-time. 6

DAMIEN CAHALANE: Decent job on Seamus Callanan. Kept him out of the action for the first half and while Callanan pilfered a couple of neat second-half scores, he's always capable of that. 7

SEÁN O'DONOGHUE: Cork's best defender. Thundered out with possession time and again and some of his tackling and pick-ups in the conditions were first rate. 8

ROBERT DOWNEY: Quiet game, though to be fair Bonner Maher didn't get much joy on his watch and was replaced. When he adds bulk to his towering frame he'll kick on that bit more. 5

MARK COLEMAN: Sweeper in the first half and more orthodox centre-back in the second, he showed the usual array of flicks and tricks. Isn't a stopper though and Tipp did get joy through the middle looping onto pop passes. 7

TIM O'MAHONY: Impressive first half in the number six slot, getting the better of John McGrath and pointing. Moved to the wing in the third quarter but came right back into it for the last 20 minutes. 6

ROBBIE O'FLYNN: Probably a mistake to swap him from half-forward to midfield. Came to life midway through the second half but a pity after an electric display against Dublin. 5

LUKE MEADE: Another who couldn't replicate his form from the previous week. Not that he wasn't involved in the action but Michael Breen's power game in heavy conditions simply didn't suit Meade. 5

SEAMUS HARNEDY: Brilliant second half, slicing over 0-4 from play and getting fouled for a converted free. 8

SHANE KINGSTON: Alan Flynn shadowed him everywhere and had the speed to prevent Kingston building up a head of steam. 5

BILL COOPER: Spent the first half at wing-back and the second in midfield. Put himself about, as always, and got a late point. 6

JACK O'CONNOR: Well able to get out in front of his man, the heavy pitch meant he couldn't convert that into scores. 5

PATRICK HORGAN: First-half goal was the obvious highlight and he was eight from nine on placed balls in a day where Tipp missed five frees. Needed a better supply. 7

DECLAN DALTON: Encouraging, particularly in the first half when he was in the tick of the action around the half-forward line. Picked up an injury unfortunately. 7

Subs: Darragh Fitzgibbon, Stephen McDonnell, Conor Lehane, Aidan Walsh, Billy Hennessy.