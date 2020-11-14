Sat, 14 Nov, 2020 - 11:33

Ireland v Wales: Player ratings

Ireland v Wales: Player ratings

Wales' Josh Adams with Peter O'Mahony of Ireland. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Eamonn Murphy

IRELAND beat Wales 32-9 in their Autumn Nations Cup match in Dublin.

Here, we rate the performances.

Hugo Keenan: Thrust into the full-back role following Jacob Stockdale's late withdrawal, the recent debutant coped admirably. 6 

Andrew Conway: Brought into the line-up at the last minute and, despite a fairly quiet outing, could have claimed two scores.

Chris Farrell: Powerful midfield display from the centre on his first Test start since last year's shock World Cup loss to Japan.

Robbie Henshaw: Solid presence without hitting the high standards he is capable of.

James Lowe: New Zealand-born player was an almost constant menace and justified the hype on his eagerly-awaited debut, crowning his display with a late try.

Johnny Sexton: Looked sharp before a muscle strain forced him off inside half an hour.

Jamison Gibson-Park: Given a first Test start ahead of Conor Murray and gave Andy Farrell something to think about with a classy, assured display.

Cian Healy: A brick wall for the hosts and very nearly capped his performance with a second-half score.

Ronan Kelleher: Aggressive in the tackle and looks set for a bright future following a confident first international start.

Andrew Porter: An absolute brute all evening and helped Ireland dominate the scrum.

Quinn Roux: Stepped in as a late replacement for Iain Henderson and seized the opportunity with powerful carries and the opening try.

James Ryan: A poor first-half fumble aside, he was solid and took over the captaincy from Sexton.

Peter O'Mahony: Clashed with Alun Wyn Jones early on and harnessed that fire to drive his side to victory. 7 

Josh van der Flier: Effectively went about his work with little fuss.

Caelan Doris: Recovered from a couple of penalty concessions to be the game's standout performer, including setting up a debut score for Lowe.

Replacements: Debutant Billy Burns, who later went off injured, and Conor Murray helped alleviate the loss of Sexton by keeping the scoreboard ticking over. 7 

More in this section

Youghal athlete Fearghal Curtin in fine form in California Youghal athlete Fearghal Curtin in fine form in California
Midleton's Pat Horgan looking forward to his new Cork County Board role  Midleton's Pat Horgan looking forward to his new Cork County Board role 
cork rugby
Liverpool v Ajax - UEFA Champions League - Group D - Anfield

Caoimhín Kelleher impresses again in third start in a row for Liverpool

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest