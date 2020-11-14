Ireland v Wales: Player ratings

IRELAND beat Wales 32-9 in their Autumn Nations Cup match in Dublin.

Here, we rate the performances.

Hugo Keenan: Thrust into the full-back role following Jacob Stockdale's late withdrawal, the recent debutant coped admirably. 6

Andrew Conway: Brought into the line-up at the last minute and, despite a fairly quiet outing, could have claimed two scores. 6

Chris Farrell: Powerful midfield display from the centre on his first Test start since last year's shock World Cup loss to Japan. 6

Robbie Henshaw: Solid presence without hitting the high standards he is capable of. 6

James Lowe: New Zealand-born player was an almost constant menace and justified the hype on his eagerly-awaited debut, crowning his display with a late try. 7

Johnny Sexton: Looked sharp before a muscle strain forced him off inside half an hour. 7

Jamison Gibson-Park: Given a first Test start ahead of Conor Murray and gave Andy Farrell something to think about with a classy, assured display. 7

Cian Healy: A brick wall for the hosts and very nearly capped his performance with a second-half score. 7

Ronan Kelleher: Aggressive in the tackle and looks set for a bright future following a confident first international start. 6

Andrew Porter: An absolute brute all evening and helped Ireland dominate the scrum. 7

Quinn Roux: Stepped in as a late replacement for Iain Henderson and seized the opportunity with powerful carries and the opening try. 7

James Ryan: A poor first-half fumble aside, he was solid and took over the captaincy from Sexton. 6

Peter O'Mahony: Clashed with Alun Wyn Jones early on and harnessed that fire to drive his side to victory. 7

Josh van der Flier: Effectively went about his work with little fuss. 6

Caelan Doris: Recovered from a couple of penalty concessions to be the game's standout performer, including setting up a debut score for Lowe. 8

Replacements: Debutant Billy Burns, who later went off injured, and Conor Murray helped alleviate the loss of Sexton by keeping the scoreboard ticking over. 7