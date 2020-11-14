Ireland v Wales: Player ratings

IRELAND beat Wales 32-9 in their Autumn Nations Cup match in Dublin.
Here, we rate the performances.
Thrust into the full-back role following Jacob Stockdale's late withdrawal, the recent debutant coped admirably.
Brought into the line-up at the last minute and, despite a fairly quiet outing, could have claimed two scores.
Powerful midfield display from the centre on his first Test start since last year's shock World Cup loss to Japan.
Solid presence without hitting the high standards he is capable of.
New Zealand-born player was an almost constant menace and justified the hype on his eagerly-awaited debut, crowning his display with a late try.
Looked sharp before a muscle strain forced him off inside half an hour.
Given a first Test start ahead of Conor Murray and gave Andy Farrell something to think about with a classy, assured display.
A brick wall for the hosts and very nearly capped his performance with a second-half score.
Aggressive in the tackle and looks set for a bright future following a confident first international start.
An absolute brute all evening and helped Ireland dominate the scrum.
Stepped in as a late replacement for Iain Henderson and seized the opportunity with powerful carries and the opening try.
A poor first-half fumble aside, he was solid and took over the captaincy from Sexton.
Clashed with Alun Wyn Jones early on and harnessed that fire to drive his side to victory.
Effectively went about his work with little fuss.
Recovered from a couple of penalty concessions to be the game's standout performer, including setting up a debut score for Lowe.
Debutant Billy Burns, who later went off injured, and Conor Murray helped alleviate the loss of Sexton by keeping the scoreboard ticking over.