Darragh Fitzgibbon is on the bench as Cork reveal team to face Tipp

THE Cork hurlers have kept the faith after the qualifier victory over Dublin for their crunch clash with Tipp.

Kieran Kingston and his selectors made five changes from the loss to Waterford to beat the Dubs, but are sticking with that 15 to take on the Premier in the Gaelic Grounds at 4pm on Saturday.

Seán O'Donoghue is named at corner-back despite being replaced before half-time last week through injury, with Stephen McDonnell on standby in case he cries off.

There is one chnage to the squad, Darragh Fitzgibbon wearing the number 22 geansaí after being sidelined with a hamstring injury recently. Alan and Eoin Cadogan are unavailable, along with another Douglas hurler Brian Turnbull.

Shane Barrett, still U20 next season, makes way on the bench for Fitzgibbon.

Tipperary have made three changes from the side that disappointed in the Munster semi-final against Limerick, Bonner Maher gets his first start in 17 months after a cruciate injury, with Michael Breen and Dan McCormack also brought in.

Liam Sheedy is clearly going for power and size with the All-Ireland champions' season on the line.

Tipp will aim to upset Mark Coleman's playmaking from the half-back line through physicality. They'll also hope to plunder goals against a Cork full-back unit that still has a bit to prove.

Niall O'Meara is moved from the forwards to wing-back, a decision based on the pace of Robbie O'Flynn and Shane Kingston on the flanks for Cork.

There are some intriguing battles in prospect, including Seamus Harnedy against Pádraic Maher, who admittedly didn't look fully fit two weeks ago, Breen versus Bill Cooper, Cathal Barrett on Patrick Horgan and Colm Spillane battling Seamus Callanan.

CORK (v Tipperary):

Anthony Nash;

Damien Cahalane, Colm Spillane, Seán O'Donoghue;

Tim O'Mahony, Robert Downey, Mark Coleman;

Bill Cooper, Luke Meade;

Seamus Harnedy, Shane Kingston, Robbie O'Flynn;

Jack O'Connor, Declan Dalton, Patrick Horgan (c).

Subs: Patrick Collins, Stephen McDonnell, Niall O'Leary, Seán O'Leary Hayes, Chris Joyce, Billy Hennessy, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Conor Lehane, Aidan Walsh, Daire Connery, Conor Cahalane.

TIPPERARY (v Cork): B Hogan; C Barrett, R Maher, A Flynn; N O’Meara, B Maher, Pádraic Maher; N McGrath, M Breen; D McCormack, J McGrath, Patrick Maher; J Forde, S Callanan, J Morris.