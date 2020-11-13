Superb second round of one under isn't enough for James Sugrue in Augusta

ALTHOUGH his Masters adventure is over James Sugrue departs Augusta with plenty of proud memories.

The Cork golf ace missed the cut but a second round 71 was hugely impressive and the best round by an Irish Amateur in the Masters.

A handful of birdies, six in all, were among the highlights on Friday. A few impressive drives and a few good recoveries were also part or the round, and a ball in the water on the famous 12th will also form part of the memories of an incredible week in Augusta.

It was a busy day for James, he was back on the course early to complete his final nine holes from the first round following a rain delay yesterday.

Sugrue’s second round was much better. He was one under for the day after just three holes thanks to birdies on the second and third. In a really strong mental display, Sugrue put aside the first round and he went out in two under par for his front nine. After parring the 10th and 11th, he put a ball in the water at the signature 12th hole.

Although he had a good chip onto the green, a missed putt meant he recorded a double bogey five in the heart of Amen Corner. But again he bounced back with a birdie on the par five 13th, a great drive over the trees gave him a great line for his approach.

His second shot didn’t go to plan with the ball landing on the bank of the greenside creek. Sugrue played a deft chip from the bank and slotted the birdie putt.

James Sugrue, Jose Maria Olazabal and Andrew Putnam play on the 16th green. Picture: AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Another highlight came when his tee shot on the 16th landed within five feet of the pin. The Mallow man again slotted the birdie putt. A par brought his round to an end at the famous 18th, signing for a one under par 71, and 148 for the tournament.

For the record, Sugrue finished on +4 after rounds of 77 and 71. He had eight birdies over the two days and plenty of memories from his first Masters start. He’ll count the night in the Crow’s Nest, speak at the Tournament Dinner and the drive down Magnolia Lane among the memories away from the course.

The next step for Sugrue, although tournament schedules and opportunities to play will determine when the Mallow man make the next move in his golfing career.