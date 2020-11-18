Bishopstown native Shane Daly has the talent to be Rob Kearney's replacement

CORK Con and Munster rugby player Shane Daly has been rewarded for his strong performances with a deserved call up to the Ireland senior squad for their Autumn Nations Cup campaign.

The Bishopstown man, who will turn 24 in December, will be hoping to make his debut for Andy Farrell’s charges in the coming weeks.

Cork Con head coach Brian Hickey is delighted Daly’s form has been recognised.

"It is great news and well deserved. He has enjoyed a good start to the season for Munster. I am delighted for him. He has worked so hard for his opportunity. It is great to see him in the squad.

"I hope he will make his debut in the coming games because he is a very talented and versatile player."

Daly started the rugby campaign in terrific form for the Munster senior team in the full-back role. His strong running game and his assured play have propelled him into Andy Farrell’s thoughts as he seeks to find a replacement for Rob Kearney.

“He has made a terrific start to the season for Munster. It was tough for him in recent years switching from sevens rugby to 15-man rugby.

"In the last two years, his sevens rugby has diminished and it is no coincidence he has enjoyed a more settled run. He has enjoyed great consistency.

"I always felt it was only a matter of time after he established himself with Munster, that he would appear on the radar of the international team.”

Munster's Shane Daly. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

The full-back enjoyed a very successful schools’ rugby career with Presentation Brothers College, before joining Cork Con. Walsh has enjoyed watching him develop into a top senior rugby player.

“When he came to us, he was playing as an outside centre. We felt his attributes were more suited to full back. He is very committed. The Munster Academy were happy for him to develop with Cork Con.

"It has been great to work with him. He has a lot of great attributes.

"He can play any position outside of ten really. He is a good footballer. He has great pace and he has a good kicking game.”

Daly was recently rewarded for his outstanding form with Munster when he was named their Young Player of the Year.

"He has the application and the right attitude. He has big competition to become the starting full back for Munster as the competition is so fierce.

"He has probably got his nose in front of the challengers, so hopefully he will continue to play well.”