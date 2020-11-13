New executive set for Imokilly GAA, including only the eighth ever secretary

THERE will be significant movement at the top table of the Imokilly GAA Board at the end of this year, when the convention is held on December 4, in a different format due to Covid 19 restrictions.

2020 makes the end of a five-year term of office for current secretary Michael O’Brien and treasurer Kieran McGann, while Avril Geary, who presently holds the office of PRO is stepping down from her role due to work commitments.

It all means the executive will have a new look for the dawn of the 2021 season, with three high profile positions now in the offering and nominations set to close on November 13.

The role of secretary is particularly interesting in that in the history of this division, only seven people have filled the position in the 96-year history since the East Cork Board was formed.

Present incumbent Michael O’Brien took over from current Cork GAA chair Tracey Kennedy in 2015 following the completion of her five-year stint.

The Killeagh club woman had taken up the role in 2011, as she followed in the considerable footsteps of Cloyne’s Willie Ring who remarkably had held the role since 1983.

Wilie’s marathon stint as runaí was incredibly one year short of his predecessor. Ladysbridge man, James O’Flynn, another legendary GAA officer, was a forerunner to Willie with his length of service stretching 28 years from 1954 to 1982.

For the record, Eamon Fleming from Midleton (1924 to 1948) Denis Conroy (1949) and Rathcormac man Tom Barry (1950-'53) were the only others to sit in the secretary’s chair in East Cork meeting rooms.

In relation to the other key vacancies, Castlelyons' Kieran McGann, the second man from that club to fill the role, steps aside from the treasurer position, having followed in the footsteps of his club colleague Tom Joe O’Riordan who also looked after the finances between 1983 and 2000.

Outgoing secretary Michael O’Brien most recently held the role of PRO now being vacated by Avril Geary, while the Aghada native was also chairman of the Board from 2008 and 2012.

Donal O’Keeffe, the current chairman who is in the middle of his five-year stint at the top table, confirmed this week that it is hoped to complete no less than six championships in early springtime, once the green light has been given for a return to play.

Whilst both the A grade hurling and football competitions were finished on schedule, a number of others were reaching the latter stages when the playing activity was halted.