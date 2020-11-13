Ref must clamp down on cynical stuff from Tipp if Cork hurlers are to prosper

Therefore, when the game started Tipp had a clear tactic of fouling Cork players the moment they gained possession anywhere around the middle of the pitch in order to prevent them from getting up a head of steam and breaching the Tipperary defence. The approach was not unlike Kerry’s approach last Sunday, where a Cork player was fouled the moment possession was won around the centre of the pitch.
Cork would not normally become embroiled in such ‘campaigning’ but this is cut-throat hurling now and if Kingston could get into James Owens’ ear at all it could well be extremely advantageous to Cork on Saturday evening.
Tipperary are a side that if you let them hurl they will hurt you. They have too many stickmen all over the pitch. They must be outworked.