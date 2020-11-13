Fri, 13 Nov, 2020 - 11:30

Cork midfielder Alan Browne tests positive for Covid after England friendly

Cork's Alan Browne on duty for Ireland against Harry Winks and Reece James of England in the friendly at Wembley Stadium. Picture: Matt Impey/Sportsfile

Eamonn Murphy

FORMER Cork City and Ringmahon Rangers midfielder Alan Browne has tested positive for Covid and will miss this Sunday's UEFA Nations League game away to Wales.

The Preston North End playmaker was one of the five Cork players to feature in the 3-0 loss to England at Wembley, along with Conor Hourihane, John Egan, Adam Idah and Kevin Long, while Caoimhín Kelleher was an unused sub. 

The FAI explained: "The Football Association of Ireland can confirm Ireland midfielder Alan Browne has tested positive for COVID-19 There are no close contacts of the player and the rest of the staff & squad tested negative ahead of Sunday's UEFA Nations League against Wales in Cardiff."

