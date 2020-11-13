New Christy Ring competition will reward young players for traditional skills 

TO mark the 100th anniversary of the late Christy Ring's birth, Rebel Óg Coaching have launched a First Year Boys' hurling skills competition to honour the Cork legend.

The focus is on some of the skills synonymous with Ring and his era of hurling: the ground stroke, the overhead pull and striking for a point on the run off the hurley.

Ronan Dwane, the Cork County Board coaching officer, said Ring's dedication to working hard on his skills can be a template for all young hurlers to follow.

“Ring is such a legend for Cork people and the qualities associated with him are espoused by Rebel Óg Coaching in trying to improve playing standards across the county.

"This competition is a great opportunity for boys to practice the skills of the game and measure themselves against their peers.”

Des Cullinane, the board's children’s officer, is hopeful schools will engage with the competition, especially in a time when Covid restrictions have completely cut down the GAA activity at second level.

It is open to First Year boys in Post Primary schools in Cork, with one contender from each school being put forward for the competition in mid-December.