THIS weekend's meeting at Cork Racecourse is Mallow has been called off due to extensive flooding on the course.

The first of a seven-race card meeting was due to get underway on Sunday at 11.45am but Val O'Connell posted a clip on social media to explain and show why it had to be postponed two days out.

The featured contest was the Mallow Handicap Chase over an extended two miles and Abbey Magic was tipped to continue the excellent run of trainer Henry de Bromhead by shouldering top-weight to victory.