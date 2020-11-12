How the Ireland players rated in the loss to England

Helpless for Maguire's opener and unsighted for Sancho's second, Randolph was sent the wrong way from the spot by Calvert-Lewin to cap a miserable night.
Playing out of position at left-back left-back, Doherty had little opportunity to show what he can do going forward on a difficult night for his team, but handled what he saw of the ball confidently.
Beaten in the air by Maguire for the opening goal, Duffy endured another difficult evening.
JOHN EGAN: Lasted just 14 minutes after suffering a head injury in an accidental collision with team-mate Conor Hourihane when defending a corner and was replaced by Dara O'Shea. 5
Weak headed clearance led to the second goal and conceded a second-half penalty with a trip on Saka.
On a night when the Irish midfield had to played second fiddle for long periods, tried his best to get his team moving forward.
Worked hard in an ultimately vain attempt to keep England at bay, but careless in possession.
Another who struggled to impose himself on the game on a night when he saw little of the ball where it mattered.
Denied an early goal by a fine interception by James but was otherwise starved of meaningful possession.
DARYL HORGAN: One of Ireland's more effective players on the night, Horgan provided an outlet down the right during the early stages and delivered more than one inviting cross. 6
The 19-year-old was fatally isolated for much of his 71 minutes on the pitch, but showed flashes of what may lie in his future as he adapts to senior international football.
Did not look out of place after coming on for Egan to find the Ireland defence under the cosh.
Brought energy a smattering of late crosses to the search for some consolation, but to little avail.
Unable to force his way into a game which had long slipped away from his side by the time he was introduced.
Managed to get a foot on the ball as England relaxed in the closing stages and was neat and tidy with it.
Warmed substitute keeper Henderson's hands with a rasping shot, one of few efforts the visitors mustered.