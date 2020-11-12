How the Ireland players rated in the loss to England

DARREN RANDOLPH: Helpless for Maguire's opener and unsighted for Sancho's second, Randolph was sent the wrong way from the spot by Calvert-Lewin to cap a miserable night. 4

MATT DOHERTY: Playing out of position at left-back left-back, Doherty had little opportunity to show what he can do going forward on a difficult night for his team, but handled what he saw of the ball confidently. 6

SHANE DUFFY: Beaten in the air by Maguire for the opening goal, Duffy endured another difficult evening. 4

JOHN EGAN: Lasted just 14 minutes after suffering a head injury in an accidental collision with team-mate Conor Hourihane when defending a corner and was replaced by Dara O'Shea. 5

Dara O'Shea replaces John Egan. Picture: Carl Recine/PA Wire.

CYRUS CHRISTIE: Weak headed clearance led to the second goal and conceded a second-half penalty with a trip on Saka. 4

CONOR HOURIHANE: On a night when the Irish midfield had to played second fiddle for long periods, tried his best to get his team moving forward. 6

JEFF HENDRICK: Worked hard in an ultimately vain attempt to keep England at bay, but careless in possession. 5

ALAN BROWNE: Another who struggled to impose himself on the game on a night when he saw little of the ball where it mattered. 5

CALLUM O'DOWDA: Denied an early goal by a fine interception by James but was otherwise starved of meaningful possession. 5

DARYL HORGAN: One of Ireland's more effective players on the night, Horgan provided an outlet down the right during the early stages and delivered more than one inviting cross. 6

Picture: Matt Impey/Sportsfile

ADAM IDAH: The 19-year-old was fatally isolated for much of his 71 minutes on the pitch, but showed flashes of what may lie in his future as he adapts to senior international football. 6

Subs:

DARA O'SHEA (on for Egan, 14): Did not look out of place after coming on for Egan to find the Ireland defence under the cosh. 5

JAMES McCLEAN (on for O'Dowda, 60): Brought energy a smattering of late crosses to the search for some consolation, but to little avail. 5

ROBBIE BRADY (on for Horgan, 60): Unable to force his way into a game which had long slipped away from his side by the time he was introduced. 5

JAYSON MOLUMBY (on for Hendrick 71): Managed to get a foot on the ball as England relaxed in the closing stages and was neat and tidy with it. 6

RONAN CURTIS (on for Idah, 71): Warmed substitute keeper Henderson's hands with a rasping shot, one of few efforts the visitors mustered. 6