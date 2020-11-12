Thu, 12 Nov, 2020 - 22:55

How the Ireland players rated in the loss to England

Republic of Ireland's Conor Hourihane and Adam Idah after conceding a goal to England. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. 

DARREN RANDOLPH: Helpless for Maguire's opener and unsighted for Sancho's second, Randolph was sent the wrong way from the spot by Calvert-Lewin to cap a miserable night. 4 

MATT DOHERTY: Playing out of position at left-back left-back, Doherty had little opportunity to show what he can do going forward on a difficult night for his team, but handled what he saw of the ball confidently.

SHANE DUFFY: Beaten in the air by Maguire for the opening goal, Duffy endured another difficult evening. 4 

JOHN EGAN: Lasted just 14 minutes after suffering a head injury in an accidental collision with team-mate Conor Hourihane when defending a corner and was replaced by Dara O'Shea. 5 

Dara O'Shea replaces John Egan. Picture: Carl Recine/PA Wire. 
CYRUS CHRISTIE: Weak headed clearance led to the second goal and conceded a second-half penalty with a trip on Saka.

CONOR HOURIHANE: On a night when the Irish midfield had to played second fiddle for long periods, tried his best to get his team moving forward.

JEFF HENDRICK: Worked hard in an ultimately vain attempt to keep England at bay, but careless in possession. 5

ALAN BROWNE: Another who struggled to impose himself on the game on a night when he saw little of the ball where it mattered.

CALLUM O'DOWDA: Denied an early goal by a fine interception by James but was otherwise starved of meaningful possession.

DARYL HORGAN: One of Ireland's more effective players on the night, Horgan provided an outlet down the right during the early stages and delivered more than one inviting cross. 6 

Picture: Matt Impey/Sportsfile
ADAM IDAH: The 19-year-old was fatally isolated for much of his 71 minutes on the pitch, but showed flashes of what may lie in his future as he adapts to senior international football.

Subs:

DARA O'SHEA (on for Egan, 14): Did not look out of place after coming on for Egan to find the Ireland defence under the cosh.

JAMES McCLEAN (on for O'Dowda, 60): Brought energy a smattering of late crosses to the search for some consolation, but to little avail.

ROBBIE BRADY (on for Horgan, 60): Unable to force his way into a game which had long slipped away from his side by the time he was introduced.

JAYSON MOLUMBY (on for Hendrick 71): Managed to get a foot on the ball as England relaxed in the closing stages and was neat and tidy with it.

RONAN CURTIS (on for Idah, 71): Warmed substitute keeper Henderson's hands with a rasping shot, one of few efforts the visitors mustered. 6

