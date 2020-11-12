Five Cork players feature for Ireland but England cruise to Wembley victory

Kenny named four Cork natives in the spine of his team, with John Egan starting in centre-back, Conor Hourihane and Alan Browne featuring in midfield, and Adam Idah spearheading the attack. Defender Kevin Long also made an appearance in the second half, though keeper Caoimhín Kelleher didn't get a run.
Despite some positives signs in possession — Browne and former Cork City attacker Daryl Horgan in particular impressing — the visitors conceded the opening goal of the game with 17 minutes on the clock.
Ireland battled until the end and they went close to snatching a consolation but Browne and Ronan Curtis’ strikes were saved by Dean Henderson before Duffy headed over late on as their attention now turns to the Nations League clash against Wales on Sunday evening.
Nick Pope, Reece James, Bukayo Saka, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Mason Mount, Harry Winks, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish.
Dean Henderson for Pope (h-t), Phil Foden for Grealish (60), Ainsley Maitland-Niles for Mount (60), Tammy Abraham for Calvert-Lewin (62), Jude Bellingham for Mount (74).
Darren Randolph, Matt Doherty, Shane Duffy, John Egan, Conor Hourihane, Alan Browne, Adam Idah, Cyrus Christie, Jeff Hendrick, Callum O’Dowda, Daryl Horgan.
Dara O’Shea for Egan (14), James McClean for O’Dowda (60), Kevin Long for Christie (60), Robbie Brady for Horgan (60), Ronan Curtis for Idah (71), Jayson Molumby for Hourihane (71).
Carlos Del Cerro Grande (Spain).