Sheehan to take over as head of Cork County Board with three in the race for vice-chairman

AGHABULLOGUE club man Marc Sheehan is unopposed for the role of Cork County Board chair at the upcoming convention.

The school principal is vastly experienced in GAA administration, having served as chairman in his own club when he was just 23 and working in the establishment of the Rebel Óg body to run underage affairs in Rebel county.

He will replace Tracey Kennedy in the position at the helm of Cork GAA. These are challenging times for the county board, with a sizeable debt to be cleared following the redevelopment of Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The battle to succeed Sheehan features three candidates who are already on the board: children’s officer Des Cullinane (Glen Rovers/St Nick’s), development officer Pat Horgan (Midleton) and coaching officer Ronan Dwane (Aghada).

This is an important position as in recent years the vice-chair has graduated into the main role after their three-year term is up.

There are two contenders for the coaching officer berth, Bill O’Flynn, from Glanworth, and Jerry Walsh (Ballydesmond).

The results will be announced before the convention on December 7, which is taking place online due to Covid restrictions.