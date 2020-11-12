Tipp footballers get a lift ahead of Cork clash through Aussie Rules star O'Riordan

THE Tipperary footballers have received a huge boost ahead of the Munster football final on Sunday week with the availability of Colin O'Riordan.

The Sydney Swans professional Aussie Rules player was an underage star for Tipperary and has been training with the county in recent weeks since coming home during the off-season. Up until now, he wasn't given permission to pull on the Blue and Gold again.

However, he's set to feature against Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on November 22, though it'll be in white and green, as Tipperary are wearing a commemorative jersey to mark the 100th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Collingwood-contracted Mark Keane was the hero for Cork last weekend, after being allowed train and play for his home county while back in Mitchelstown.

Cork are actually awaiting permission from Collingwood to field goalscoring hero Keane against Tipp.

The Mitchelstown man’s Melbourne AFL club are making their contracted player available to his county on a game-by-game basis. Cork contacted Collingwood earlier this week about his inclusion against the Premier.

The home side will be hot favourites in the Munster final on the back of their stunning victory over Kerry but Tipp will have no fear whatsoever of Ronan McCarthy's side, having matched and beaten them in league and championship in the modern era.