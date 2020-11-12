Thu, 12 Nov, 2020 - 13:25

Tipp footballers get a lift ahead of Cork clash through Aussie Rules star O'Riordan

Tipp footballers get a lift ahead of Cork clash through Aussie Rules star O'Riordan

Colin O'Riordan taking on Donal Óg Hodnett in 2014. Picture: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

Eamonn Murphy

THE Tipperary footballers have received a huge boost ahead of the Munster football final on Sunday week with the availability of Colin O'Riordan.

The Sydney Swans professional Aussie Rules player was an underage star for Tipperary and has been training with the county in recent weeks since coming home during the off-season. Up until now, he wasn't given permission to pull on the Blue and Gold again.

However, he's set to feature against Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on November 22, though it'll be in white and green, as Tipperary are wearing a commemorative jersey to mark the 100th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Collingwood-contracted Mark Keane was the hero for Cork last weekend, after being allowed train and play for his home county while back in Mitchelstown.

Cork are actually awaiting permission from Collingwood to field goalscoring hero Keane against Tipp.

The Mitchelstown man’s Melbourne AFL club are making their contracted player available to his county on a game-by-game basis. Cork contacted Collingwood earlier this week about his inclusion against the Premier.

The home side will be hot favourites in the Munster final on the back of their stunning victory over Kerry but Tipp will have no fear whatsoever of Ronan McCarthy's side, having matched and beaten them in league and championship in the modern era.

More in this section

Youghal athlete Fearghal Curtin in fine form in California Youghal athlete Fearghal Curtin in fine form in California
Midleton's Pat Horgan looking forward to his new Cork County Board role  Midleton's Pat Horgan looking forward to his new Cork County Board role 
cork gaa
Liverpool v Ajax - UEFA Champions League - Group D - Anfield

Caoimhín Kelleher impresses again in third start in a row for Liverpool

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest