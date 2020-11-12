Thu, 12 Nov, 2020 - 23:05

'The same rule should apply to David Clifford as Patrick Horgan...'

David Clifford of Kerry in action against Maurice Shanley of Cork in front of empty stands at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last weekend. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Mark Woods

CORK manager Ronan McCarthy still believes it was wrong not to have a back-door in football unlike in hurling, despite the win over Kerry.

Cork knocked their great rivals out of the championship with a late Mark Keane goal in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, as there is no qualifier route in football this winter.

In contrast, the Cork hurlers face Tipp this Saturday on the back of a win over Dublin, despite losing their Munster semi-final to Waterford.

“I couldn’t go into it too much last week because of the game hanging over us.

“Isn’t it great to see Patrick Horgan, Seamie Callanan and their like get a second or third game?

“And yet why doesn’t that apply to Conor McManus, David Clifford and all those players?

“I do really think there’s a fierce injustice in it and what you’re almost saying is that the hurler is more entitled to it than the footballer.

“To me, what all these star names in inter-county, who put so much into it, want is more games.

“And how do you make a distinction between a Patrick Horgan or a David Clifford? It isn’t fair,” he said.

The championships will whittle down to seven in football and six in hurling after the weekend, which features provincial finals in Munster and Leinster hurling as well two qualifiers.

