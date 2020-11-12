Proposed changes to Cork GAA club draw offer opportunities to generate extra cash

CORK GAA clubs have a great incentive to generate extra cash under the new Rebels Bounty draw, according to one of the city’s biggest clubs.

The draw, which replaces the old clubs draw, which has been operating since 1992, is due to start in February.

“If this is sold properly it will be of huge benefit to the county board and clubs,” said Der O’Regan, the Douglas Draw Co-Ordinator.

“Once clubs hit their targets there are no overheads like getting prizes or anything like because clubs will retain all the money.

“It’s important that we put a positive spin on all this because it’s to the benefit of both the board and the clubs.

“At the same time I have the utmost sympathy for those clubs, who are not in the draw first of all, and those with smaller memberships. It’s a serious issue.”

At its peak Douglas had some 800 members in the draw, but that figure was down to 250 last year.

“Under the new system we would generate an extra €3,000 and take in €15,000 in all,” O’Regan added.

Monthly prizes will amount to €30,000 with a top prize of either €20,000 or €25,000 and rising to a whopping €100,000 in the final draw.

Clubs are weighing up the board’s proposals, which were sent out this week, and contain significant changes.

The proposed changes, which some are labelling a levy, will divert from the standard practice of clubs retaining €45 for every €100 ticket sold.

Now, clubs have been set a minimum target of 100 tickets for senior clubs, 70 for intermediate and 50 for junior A under a new banner of Rebels Bounty.

All the money will remain with the county board and clubs only stand to make a profit on the numbers sold beyond these figures.

And if a club doesn’t reach its target it will have to come up with the balance anyway and clubs who are not in the draw will still be liable.

It could lead to some clubs falling into a loss-making position instead of creating additional funds.

One intermediate club outlined an example of how they would be impacted by the proposed changes.

Selling 60 tickets in 2020 yielded a profit of €2,700 (60x45), but this would change dramatically next season.

It would mean no revenue and a cost of €1,000 for buying 10 tickets, which they couldn’t sell, at €100 a pop with the money going to the board’s coffers.

It would be a turnaround of €3,700 to a small club with €2,700 lost and a €1,000 payout.

Some clubs are sure to be angered by the new proposals when they discuss the implications.

In a response, the board issued a short statement. “The county executive continue to liaise with clubs on the reform of the clubs draw and expect to launch Rebels Bounty in the new future,” said a board spokesman.

In 2019 the club draw grossed €1.5m with the participating clubs sharing over €725,000 in commission, down from the 2018 figure of €840,000.

Prizes cost over €430,000, administration came to in excess of €100,000 and postage, printing and advertising came to €90,000. It left the board with a surplus of €160,000.