Darts loses another great personality in John Marshall, who passed away recently

ANOTHER great darts personality and a good person has gone to his eternal reward with the passing after a relatively short illness of John Marshall formally of Ardcullen in Hollyhill.

Affectionately known as “The Sheriff” I got to know John, more than I had previously, about 40 years ago not too long after I had moved to my present location in Knocknaheeny and I had been socialising in the bar at St Vincent’s GAA club pavilion.

I began a general conversation with John in the club bar regarding his Grandfather Jack Marshall (Butter Exchange Band conductor) and his Father who also had been involved in the band, both of whom I had lived close too in Gurranabraher during my youth.

I had always had a very keen interest in darts and so had John and eventually our conversation turned around to the subject of darts and we both found that through our chat that neither of us had played for close on a year or so.

There was not any darts playing at St Vincent’s back then but after we had a conversation with club Chairman the late Frank Coughlan he agreed to hang a board in the small, snug type of room, just off the main club Bar.

And so the journey commenced as every Friday night it was game on for blind draw doubles as John would come to the club with two chickens for the winners and two breakfast packs for the runners/up containing, one pound of sausages, a half dozen eggs and a quarter pound of rashers respectively.

At 50p a head to enter John used to be overrun with entries every Friday night and it became very successful with as many as forty entries taken on any given Friday night, which also added greatly to the club coffers through receipt’s taken at the Bar.

Eventually after a couple of years it was decided to enter a team into the CDO weekly darts leagues and it was onwards and upwards from that time as the teams that were produced from Vincent’s went on to equal if not beat many achievement’s that had been previously held by other darts teams in local darts and John Marshall has to be given much credit for that alone.

John also showed an interest in the Hurling and Football side of things within the St Vincent’s club and did become a selector with the junior C football team who I played with at the same time as John was selecting, John would often quip that if he selected me for the Football on a Sunday then I would be dropped from the darts team on a Monday night as he didn’t want to be accused of favouritism.

In recent years John has being playing his darts out of the Gerald Griffin and was enjoying them just as much as he ever was and especially the wind up and slagging that he was notorious for along with his famous one liners which he was a pro at.

To John’s wife Eleanor, daughters Maria and Audrey and son Tim and also his extended family the Cork Darts Organisation extend our deepest condolence’s.

Ar dheis de go raibh a anam dilis.