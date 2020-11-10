Noonan receives first senior call up, while O'Mahony re-joins Vera Pauw's squad for the game against Germany

SAOIRSE NOONAN has been rewarded for her incredible form of late as she has been called into the Republic of Ireland senior squad for the first time.

Noonan’s two goals on Sunday helped Cork City reach the Women’s FAI Cup final with a 2-0 win against Treaty United and that came just 24 hours after she scored the winning goal for the Cork Ladies Footballers in their win against Kerry in Tralee.

The forward joins fellow Cork natives Megan Connolly and Denise O’Sullivan in the senior squad while her fellow City teammate Éabha O’Mahony has also been called up following her excellent displays in the Women’s National League.

Ireland manager Vera Pauw confirmed a 31-player squad for their final game in Group I against Germany on Tuesday, December 1st in Tallaght Stadium.

With seven games already played, Ireland is still in the hunt for a Qualifying Play-Off for the 2022 UEFA Women's European Championships in England although the odds are heavily stacked against them.

Cork City's Eabha O'Mahony sets up an attack as Limerick's Lauren Keane closes in, during their National League clash at Curraheen, Bishopstown.

Germany has already been confirmed as Group winners, meaning that the runner-up and final playoff is between second-placed Ireland on 13 points, and third-placed Ukraine on 12 points.

On December 1st, Ireland will host Germany while Ukraine play bottom side Montenegro so Pauw's side, who currently hold a better goal difference, will need to equal or better Ukraine's result in order to seal second.

The players will report into camp on Sunday, November 22nd when the squad will be cut back ahead of the first training session at the FAI National Training Centre.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad;

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (SC Braga), Courtney Brosnan (West Ham United), Grace Moloney (Reading), Niamh Reid-Burke (Peamount United)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Reading), Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Claire O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Eabha O'Mahony (Cork City), Isibeal Atkinson (Shelbourne), Aine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Denise O'Sullivan (Brighton & Hove Albion - on loan from NC Courage), Alli Murphy (London City Lionesses), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Ruesha Littlejohn (Leicester City), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Emily Whelan (Shelbourne)

Forwards: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (Brighton & Hove Albion), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Saoirse Noonan (Cork City).