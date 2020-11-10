Cork camogie boss Paudie Murray is furious with treatment dished out to his captain Amy O'Connor

FURIOUS Cork camogie boss Paudie Murray has called on referees to provide far more protection to his players in the Rebels’ future games in this year’s championship campaign.

Commenting on Sunday’s three point loss to All-Ireland champions Galway, at Pearse Stadium, Murray says he was very dissatisfied with the standard of officiating by Westmeath whistler John Darmody.

“Some of the treatment that was handed out to Amy O’Connor in particular was disgraceful,” fumed Murray.

“People involved in camogie should be admiring the skills of a highly skilful player like Amy instead of singling her for unfair treatment during the course of a match.

"But in yesterday’s (Sunday’s) game, some of the Galway players were doing all in their power to curtail Amy’s impact on the eventual outcome.

“On two occasions there were two wild pulls across our players which should have resulted in red cards, but yet no action was taken by the referee and the Galway players were allowed remain on the field.

“As well, on many occasions yesterday the Galway players were often allowed to take six or steps with the sliotar, and they were not penalised for dropping their hurley.

“But, with regard to the standard of refereeing yesterday was far from being an isolated case. In last year’s All-Ireland semi-final against Galway, Amy O’Connor was additionally targetted for unfair treatment, and a Galway point was allowed after the player in question had taken about 12 steps.

“So referees in future games should be be far stronger and not hesitate to take the necessary action against players who are not prepared to abide by the rules,” added the Cork supremo.

Despite the 0-15 t0 0-12 defeat by the Connacht outfit, Cork remain in contention for O’Duffy Cup honours, and on Saturday they square up to Clare at the All-Ireland quarter-final stage, at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Originally, the ladies’ football All-Ireland Championship tie between Cork and Cavan, at Birr, was fixed for the same date, but that game has now been switched to the following day.

This means that some of Cork’s five dual players – Maebh Cahalane, Libby Coppinger, Fiona Keating, Hannah Looney and Ciara McCarthy - may have to be line out in two matches within the space of 24 hours.

“We’ll have to assess our injury situation following the game against Galway, and subsequently meet with the Cork football team management to discuss the situation regarding the dual players,” Murray pointed out.

“Our injury concerns revolve around Laura Treacy, Ashling Thompson and Katriona Mackey. Laura picked up an ankle injury in the first half against Galway, and although she finished out the game, she was struggling a lot in the second half.

Aisling has a back injury, and Kaitriona is just after coming back from a hand injury.”