Fri, 06 Nov, 2020 - 10:22

Cork name their team for crunch ladies football showdown with Kerry

Roisin Phelan with Deirdre Brennan and Megan Glynn of Galway. She returns to the Cork team at full-back. Picture: INPHO/Donall Farmer

Rory Noonan

CORK have named a strong side as they face Kerry in their TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship in Tralee on Saturday at 3pm.

Captain of the side Doireann O'Sullivan returns having been injured for most of the league campaign, cut short due to the pandemic. Also back is her sister, Ciara, who had opted to take some time away from the game earlier in the year and wasn't available to manager Ephie Fitzgerald for the league.

There is also a new midfield pairing which sees dual star, Hannah Looney, line out alongside Maire O'Callaghan.

Last season Looney played at full-back with Roisín Phelan unable to play for work reasons. The addition of Phelan at full-back and Looney to the midfield are two huge pluses for Cork, especially with Niamh Cotter not available.

Kerry have one win under their belts and if they beat Cork then they are through to the semi-final and Cork would be out so Fitzgerald has named the strongest side he can.

He also has the likes of twins Eimer and Daire Kiely, Laura Cleary and Brid O'Sullivan to spring from the bench, in what is probably Cork's strongest squad for a number of years.

The game is live on TG4, with a 3pm throw-in tomorrow.

CORK (v Kerry): Martina O’Brien (Clonakilty); Aisling Kelleher (St Valentine’s), Roisin Phelan (St Brigid’s, Dublin), Eimear Meaney (Mourneabbey); Melissa Duggan (Dohenys), Shauna Kiely (Araglen Desmonds Bui), Aisling Hutchings (Fermoy); Máire O’Callaghan (Mourneabbey), Hannah Looney (Aghada); Orlagh Farmer (Midleton), Ciara O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey), Orla Finn (Kinsale); Áine O’Sullivan (Beara), Doireann O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey), Saoirse Noonan (Nemo Rangers).

