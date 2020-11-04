Munster's trip to Italy is cancelled after Covid outbreak in Benetton squad

MUNSTER'S Pro14 game this weekend against Benetton has been postponed.

The Reds were due to head to Treviso for the match on Saturday, but Benetton have reported that three players have returned positive cases of Covid-19 and that four other players identified as close contacts are now isolating.

Munster's next game as a consequence is at home to Ospreys on November 15. The Reds have enjoyed a bright start to the current campaign, with four wins from four.

A statement explained: "Having considered all of the available evidence, the PRO14 Rugby Medical Advisory Group has deemed that this fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled."

The game will be rescheduled early next year if possible.