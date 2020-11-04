Colin Healy interested in taking over Cork City on a permanent basis

CORK City interim manager Colin Healy is interested in taking the job on a permanent basis.

City conclude a disappointing SSE Airtricity League Premier Division campaign on Monday evening against Derry City at Turner’s Cross (7.30pm), with 10th place of 10 teams assured no matter what the outcome.

Former Republic of Ireland international Healy, the head of the City academy and manager of the U19 team, stepped up to first-team duties after the departure of Neale Fenn last month.

While the four games since have failed to produce a victory, with City’s relegation confirmed after a loss to Sligo Rovers 12 days ago, Healy has nevertheless enjoyed the experience and would be open to the idea of filling the role full-time.

“I would,” he said. “I like a challenge, I’ve really enjoyed working with the first team. I’ve been working with the academy for the last two and a half years.

“I’ve only had four or five games, unfortunately it’s not a good position we’re in but if the club came to me and asked me to sit down and speak with them, I would.”

Currently, there remains uncertainty as to who will own City in the immediate future as Grovemoor Ltd, who have been granted permission to exercise a call-option with regard to buying the club from the supporters’ trust Foras, are currently undertaking due diligence.

Healy hasn’t had any direct contact with any parties and his attentions for now are on preparing for Sunday’s clash.

“All I’m doing is waiting to see what happens,” he said.

“I haven’t spoken to anybody about anything. If they want me to do the job, I’ll sit down and speak with them but, at the moment, I’m just focusing on the Derry game on Monday.

“After that, then, we can just take things from there.”

City will be without Joseph Olowu and Deshane Dalling on Monday. Both players had been on loan for the season, from Arsenal and Queens Park Rangers respectively, but neither is available against the Candystripes and so their time on Leeside has come to an end.

“Joe has gone back,” Healy said. “He’s suspended for the Derry game, so he has gone home. Deshane has gone back too, he’s injured so QPR wanted him back.

“Everybody else is fit and ready to go.”

Otherwise, everyone else is in contention and Healy is looking for strong performances as players seek to potentially earn contracts for 2021.

“I’d like to think that, no matter what game you’re playing, people are playing for a contract anyway,” he said.

“You’d be looking for a good attitude and a good performance. Hopefully, we can go and get a win for the last game of the season.”