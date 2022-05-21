Amy O'Connor's two goals help Cork see off Wexford

Cork 2-14 Wexford 1-6

IT might have been a scrappy encounter in Enniscorthy on Saturday but Cork took their first points of the Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship.

Facing into a strong wind for the opening 30 minutes Cork still went in eight points to the good at the break and despite Wexford getting the better of the early second-half exchanges the outcome was never in doubt.

Up to the thirtieth minute Wexford would have been happy with keeping the score at seven points to three in favour of favourites Cork but with the Rebels hitting 1-2 in five minutes the half time picture looked different.

It was a somewhat strange game. Cork again went the straight vertical inside line format with three outside. Wexford did the same, therefore once again the middle third was congested. The thought process is that the ball is played into space and the vertical lines sprint to the wings. With defenders as fast as the attackers, it didn’t create opportunities.

Both sides kept a player back. Wexford’s Linda Bolger started in place of wing-forward Anais Curran but dropped to centre-back with corner-back Maeve Sinnott the spare player. Laura Treacy again tried to be Cork’s floater despite Kate Kirwan obviously sent in to tie her down. With Katie O’Mahoney marking Kirwan and Kirwan chasing Treacy it was at times, amusing.

With Wexford enjoying the strong wind they needed to take every opportunity but eight wides, a few from scoreable frees, was a disappointing return. The majority of the Wexford team won the recent Division 2 league title. They produced a committed performance but Cork were in control.

The second half started off heavily bunched around Cork’s half-forward line and midfield, making it very difficult for them to get accurate passes flowing. It also snuffed out any threat sub Orla Cronin could make.

Cork created a great opening for a second goal on 43 minutes but despite Amy O’Connor’s jersey being pulled in the square, wide ball was signalled.

A quick move involving Katrina Mackey, Emma Murphy and Amy O’Connor saw the latter hit her second goal and Cork were on their way to victory.

Scorers for Cork: A O’Connor 2-3 (0-1 f), C Sigerson 0-4 (0-3 f), E Murphy 0-4 K Mackey 0-2, I O’Regan 0-1.

Wexford: C O’Connor 0-5 f, J Dillon 1-0, A Lacey 0-1.

CORK: A Lee; M Murphy, L Coppinger, M Cahalane; L Hayes, L Treacy, S McCarthy; K O’Mahoney, A Thompson; I O’Regan, F Keating, E Murphy; A O’Connor, C Sigerson, K Mackey.

Subs: O Cronin for I O’Regan (inj 31), K Wall for C Sigerson (40), C O’Sullivan for M Murphy (50), A O’Neill for L Treacy (inj 60), S McCartan for A Thompson (63).

WEXFORD: A Mahon; S H Kenny, L O’Leary, M Sinnott; A Cardiff, M Martin, E Walsh; S O’Connor, C O’Connor; A O’Connor, K Kirwan, L Bolger; L Walsh, A Guiney, A Lacey.

Subs: J Dillon for L Walsh (h-t), A Curran for A Guiney (h-t), J Quigley for K Kirwan (49).

Referee: Gavin Donegan (Dublin).