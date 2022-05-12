Alan Browne: Preston North End need to fight harder next season

THE Championship season is over and unfortunately for Preston North End, it wasn’t one to remember.

Last summer, the Lilywhites were targetting a playoff spot in English football’s second-tier but instead, they finished the campaign in mid-table and a long way off sixth place.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe stressed he needs to bring in more leaders and fighters, who will not accept mid-table finishes every year.

And Cork native Alan Browne, the club’s captain, echoed those views admitting he was disappointed with their season and is frustrated that he and his teammates haven’t performed better.

“I think some games, it seems like we are just accepting defeat rather than fighting for our lives, which is what we should be doing," said Browne.

You need to fight for every single game you play in and I don’t think we’ve shown that as a team or individually.

“We haven’t shown enough fight and that might come down to [not wanting to shout at] loan players, young players, but having said that our loan players have been our best, so it’s a bit of a contradiction.

“You come into a new club, you maybe don’t know how much it means to be there, but I am not blaming anyone individually because our loan players have been head and shoulders above the rest of us.”

Browne left an experienced dressing room at Cork City to join another experienced dressing room at Preston North End and he remembers the standards required to play at a high level.

SEASONED

At 27 years of age, the Mahon native is now transitioning into the role of a seasoned professional and he will be hoping to use his experience to ensure next season goes much better.

“Yeah, you’d know about it in a training session let alone in a game,” added Browne.

“If you weren’t up to it, then you were being told and there is probably not enough of that here at the moment, for whatever reason.

“It is something that we can work on and bring into next season because you’re never having a go at someone because you don’t like them.

“You’re doing it because you want to do better and help them as well as them help you.

It’s tough to get the balance between giving it out and just giving someone advice because some people kind of take it to heart if you have a go at them.

“It’s been disappointing [this year] so we need to finish as high as we possibly can.

“Then we will take a much-needed break, freshen up and get ready to go again next season.”