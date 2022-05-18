Adrigole tee-off for golf classic

The Adrigole GAA Golf Classic was recently launched at Glengarriff Golf Club.

In attendance at the launch was Patrick Goggin (Glengarriff Golf Club President and Adrigole GAA Vice-President), Aidan O’Shea (Glengarriff Golf Club Captain), Kevin Green (Adrigole GAA Club Chairman) along with Adrigole GAA club officers, players and members.

The Golf Classic will be sponsored by Lauragh Construction, Bernard Harringtons Glengarriff, Harbour Engineering and Michael Joe O’ Sullivan Joinery.

The golf classic will take place in Glengarriff Golf Club on Friday, May 20, Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22.

The format will be a 3-ball scramble and entry is €90 .

Tee time bookings can be made along with Tee Box / Green sponsorship enquiries by contacting Martin at 086-1610948 and Jim at 083-4488140 or at mjgolfguides@gmail.com