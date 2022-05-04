Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 20:24

300 turn out for Karen Fenton memorial 5km run

300 turn out for Karen Fenton memorial 5km run

Darragh Mulcahy, winner of the Karen Fenton Memorial 5km, receiving the Memorial Cup from Martin Fenton. Picture: John Walshe

John Walshe

IT was a good day for the St Finbarr’s club at the Karen Fenton Memorial 5km with individual victories going to Darragh Mulcahy and Martina Kiely.

Up to 300 runners of all ages along with a large group of walkers turned out for the event at Ballinora, near Waterfall. 

Despite the hilly nature of the course and the windy conditions, a number of fine performances were witnessed.

The event, first held in 2018, is organised and hosted by the Fenton Family, in association with St Finbarr's AC. 

It’s in memory of Karen Fenton, who passed away from Ovarian Cancer on April 30th, 2017, aged 43.

Proceeds from the race go towards Ovarian Cancer support and research. 

To date over €120,000 has been raised with the most significant donation being €80,000 towards the purchase of the Ion Torrent Genexus Integrated Sequener machine, a new innovative machine that had been unavailable to cancer patients in Cork.

Mulcahy, second in the recent County Novice Road championships, was delighted to notch up his first victory after just a few months in the sport. 

The ‘Barr’s man crossed the line in a time of 16:38 - well outside Bantry-man Alan O’Shea’s impressive course record of 15:48 from 2018 – with Leevale’s Andrew Hobbs taking second spot in 16:56. 

Third place went to Simon Nolan of Bandon AC and for the Innishannon man it was a good tune-up for the Vienna City Marathon two weeks later.  The women’s record did go, as Martina Kiely’s 18:07 knocked almost a minute from Sorcha Kearney’s time of 19:05. Finishing second and also inside the previous best was 2018 winner Rosaleen MacKeown (Leevale) in 18:57 with third place going to Linda O’Connor from Carrigaline in 19:57.

Results:

Men:

1 D Mulcahy (St Finbarrs) 16:38; 2 A Hobbs (Leevale) 16:56; 3 S Nolan (Bandon) 17:33; 4 J Longan (St Finbarrs) 17:40; 5 J Cronin (St Finbarrs) 17:52; 6 R O’Halloran (unatt) 18:04.

M40: 1 C Mcparland (St Finbarrs) 19:42; 2 D O’Riordan (Leevale) 19:47; 3 K Dermody (unatt) 20:38.

M45: 1 D O’Mahony (Leevale) 18:34; 2 D O’Sullivan (unatt) 20:27; 3 G O’Halloran (unatt) 21:50.

M50: 1 A O’Brien (St Finbarrs) 22:01; 2 B Madden (St Finbarrs) 22:35; 3 M Naughton (unatt) 23:54.

M55: 1 P Murphy (St Finbarrs) 18:56; 2 J Cashman (Midleton) 20:27; 3 M Lynch (Ballincollig) 21:07.

M60: 1 N Creedon (St Finbarrs) 22:06; 2 D Browne (unatt) 22:33; 3 D Carroll (Eagle) 26:19.

M65: 1 K Higgs (Eagle) 23:41; 2 E Barry (St Finbarrs) 24:07; 3 E McEvoy (St Finbarrs) 24:18.

Women: 

1 M Kiely St Finbarrs, F40) 18:07; 2 R MacKeown (Leevale, F45) 18:57; 3 L O’Connor (Carrigaline, F45) 19:57; 4 R O’Shea (Cork TC) 20:24; 5 S Holland (Eagle, F45) 21:20; 6 S McGrath (Midleton, FJ) 21:42.

F35: 1 M Mills (Eagle) 24:01; 2 A A Ni Chrualaoi (unatt) 25:08; 3 D O’Brien (Doneraile) 27:34.

F40: 2 J Ring (unatt) 22:56; 3 D Mahon (unatt) 24:24.

F45: 4 S McGrath (Midleton) 21:45.

F50: 1 A O’Neill (Doheny) 21:59; 2 J Power (Douglas M&T) 25:05; 3 R McCullagh (Togher) 27:38.

F55: 1 F Lysaght (unatt) 22:44; 2 C Ryan (Douglas M&T) 25:51; 3 M Finn (unatt) 37:13.

F60: 1 M Sweeney (St Finbarrs) 22:44; 2 J Martin (unatt) 24:11; 3 M Kelleher (unatt) 26:21.

More in this section

Louth Senior Football Squad Training Cork are drawn at home to Louth in first round of All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers
Cork v Kildare - Allianz Football League Division 2 South Round 1 Cork footballer Brian Hartnett ruled out of All-Ireland qualifiers
Robbie O'Flynn gets a shot away under pressure 15/5/2022 Tony Considine on where the Cork v Tipp game will be won and lost
cork sport
<p>Michael Harty, winner of the Midleton five-mile race in a record 24:21, receiving his prize from Christine Murphy of sponsors Mercer. Also included is race organiser Marc Dalton. Picture: John Walshe </p>

Michael Harty and Breda Gaffney win the Midleton Five-miler road race in style

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more