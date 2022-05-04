300 turn out for Karen Fenton memorial 5km run

IT was a good day for the St Finbarr’s club at the Karen Fenton Memorial 5km with individual victories going to Darragh Mulcahy and Martina Kiely.

Up to 300 runners of all ages along with a large group of walkers turned out for the event at Ballinora, near Waterfall.

Despite the hilly nature of the course and the windy conditions, a number of fine performances were witnessed.

The event, first held in 2018, is organised and hosted by the Fenton Family, in association with St Finbarr's AC.

It’s in memory of Karen Fenton, who passed away from Ovarian Cancer on April 30th, 2017, aged 43.

Proceeds from the race go towards Ovarian Cancer support and research.

To date over €120,000 has been raised with the most significant donation being €80,000 towards the purchase of the Ion Torrent Genexus Integrated Sequener machine, a new innovative machine that had been unavailable to cancer patients in Cork.

Mulcahy, second in the recent County Novice Road championships, was delighted to notch up his first victory after just a few months in the sport.

The ‘Barr’s man crossed the line in a time of 16:38 - well outside Bantry-man Alan O’Shea’s impressive course record of 15:48 from 2018 – with Leevale’s Andrew Hobbs taking second spot in 16:56.

Third place went to Simon Nolan of Bandon AC and for the Innishannon man it was a good tune-up for the Vienna City Marathon two weeks later. The women’s record did go, as Martina Kiely’s 18:07 knocked almost a minute from Sorcha Kearney’s time of 19:05. Finishing second and also inside the previous best was 2018 winner Rosaleen MacKeown (Leevale) in 18:57 with third place going to Linda O’Connor from Carrigaline in 19:57.

Results:

Men:

1 D Mulcahy (St Finbarrs) 16:38; 2 A Hobbs (Leevale) 16:56; 3 S Nolan (Bandon) 17:33; 4 J Longan (St Finbarrs) 17:40; 5 J Cronin (St Finbarrs) 17:52; 6 R O’Halloran (unatt) 18:04.

M40: 1 C Mcparland (St Finbarrs) 19:42; 2 D O’Riordan (Leevale) 19:47; 3 K Dermody (unatt) 20:38.

M45: 1 D O’Mahony (Leevale) 18:34; 2 D O’Sullivan (unatt) 20:27; 3 G O’Halloran (unatt) 21:50.

M50: 1 A O’Brien (St Finbarrs) 22:01; 2 B Madden (St Finbarrs) 22:35; 3 M Naughton (unatt) 23:54.

M55: 1 P Murphy (St Finbarrs) 18:56; 2 J Cashman (Midleton) 20:27; 3 M Lynch (Ballincollig) 21:07.

M60: 1 N Creedon (St Finbarrs) 22:06; 2 D Browne (unatt) 22:33; 3 D Carroll (Eagle) 26:19.

M65: 1 K Higgs (Eagle) 23:41; 2 E Barry (St Finbarrs) 24:07; 3 E McEvoy (St Finbarrs) 24:18.

Women:

1 M Kiely St Finbarrs, F40) 18:07; 2 R MacKeown (Leevale, F45) 18:57; 3 L O’Connor (Carrigaline, F45) 19:57; 4 R O’Shea (Cork TC) 20:24; 5 S Holland (Eagle, F45) 21:20; 6 S McGrath (Midleton, FJ) 21:42.

F35: 1 M Mills (Eagle) 24:01; 2 A A Ni Chrualaoi (unatt) 25:08; 3 D O’Brien (Doneraile) 27:34.

F40: 2 J Ring (unatt) 22:56; 3 D Mahon (unatt) 24:24.

F45: 4 S McGrath (Midleton) 21:45.

F50: 1 A O’Neill (Doheny) 21:59; 2 J Power (Douglas M&T) 25:05; 3 R McCullagh (Togher) 27:38.

F55: 1 F Lysaght (unatt) 22:44; 2 C Ryan (Douglas M&T) 25:51; 3 M Finn (unatt) 37:13.

F60: 1 M Sweeney (St Finbarrs) 22:44; 2 J Martin (unatt) 24:11; 3 M Kelleher (unatt) 26:21.