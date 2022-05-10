'Worrying' rise in assaults across Cork

CHIEF Superintendent Con Cadogan has described the recent increase in assaults in all three Garda divisions in Cork as a "worrying trend".

There have been significant increases in both assaults causing harm and minor assaults in Cork City, Cork North division and the Cork West division.

That is according to Garda figures for the period from January to April 2022.

The latest figures, presented at Monday’s joint policing committee (JPC) meeting, which was attended by gardaí, public representatives, and council executives, showed 98 incidents of assaults causing harm in the Cork City Division in the first four months of this year.

In the first four months of 2021, there were 47 incidents of assaults causing harm in the division.

The figures for minor assaults in the Cork City division also increased from 195 in the first four months of 2021 to 309 from January to April 2022.

In the Cork North division, there were 42 incidents of assaults causing harm in the first four months of this year, compared to 25 for the same period last year.

The figures for minor assaults in the Cork North division increased from 104 from January to April 2021 to 120 in the same period this year.

The figures in the Cork West division indicate a similar pattern. There were 19 incidents of assaults causing harm in the first four months of this year, compared to 16 in the same timeframe last year.

The figures for minor assaults in the Cork West division show a sizeable increase. They have increased from 56 for the first four months of 2021 to 94 following the first four months of this year.

Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan said:

“Our assaults are on the increase again. That is a worrying trend. Our serious and minor assaults have increased quite significantly.

“A lot of the serious assaults end up in the accident and emergency which puts additional pressure in there.”

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil Councillor Gearóid Murphy said figures for domestic violence were very worrying for both the Cork City and Cork West divisions.

Chief Superintendent Cadogan said that instances of the crime in the three Garda divisions had increased after the first quarter of the year compared to last year’s figures.

However, regarding prosecutions, he said: “There has been a number of successful cases before the courts in both Cork City and Cork West over the last 12 months.

“We are always encouraging people to come forward and report cases. They will be treated very discreetly and professionally. It is about agencies working together,” he added.