Wet and windy for the week, but fingers crossed for a warmer weekend

Wet and windy is the mantra for the week so bring the rain coat heading out and about according to Met Éireann.

Breezy but sunny weather is forecast for Tuesday with highest temperatures between 13 – 16 degrees with scattered blustery showers and this trend is set to continue for the rest of the week.

On Wednesday, the rain in the south and southeast will clear in the morning and otherwise there will be sunny spells and scattered showers.

Nationally, the showers will be most frequent over the northern half of the country with highest temperatures of 11 to 16 degrees.

Thursday continues to feature scattered outbreaks of rain in the west, with highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in a moderate southwesterly breeze.

Finishing off the working week, there is little change expected, with a good deal of dry but rather cloudy weather and showers in the west and northwest.

Despite this murky week of weather, Met Éireann is raising expectations for the weekend, stating that at the moment the weekend looks warmer and more settled than the week of wet and windy weather.