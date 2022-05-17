Welcome return for Cork Harbour Festival in June

Cork Harbour Festival returns next month with over 50 events at 15 stunning locations throughout Cork City and Cork Harbour.

The festival’s programme spans on-the-water activities, history, music, art, workshops, talks and walking tours, the environment, and family events, with something for every age and activity level.

Cork Harbour Festival highlights Cork’s rich maritime heritage and culture, as well as the harbour’s wealth of water-based activities, with the flagship Ocean to City — An Rás Mór at the heart of the celebrations.

The festival’s manager, Joya Kuin, said: “Boasting one of the largest natural harbours in the world, maritime strands are interwoven with the fabric of the city’s marine landscapes and architecture, visual and performance arts, outdoor activities and conversations around environment and development.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Colm Kelleher, the mayor of Cork City, said the council was thrilled to be a supporter of the festival.

“It is a wonderful event which highlights what’s best about our city, and Cork Harbour in particular, to both City dwellers and tourists alike,” he said.

“I would encourage everyone take part in one of the activities laid on."

Cork Harbour Festival is organised by Meitheal Mara and runs from June 3 to June 13. To see the full festival programme, visit corkharbourfestival.com.