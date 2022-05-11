Wed, 11 May, 2022 - 20:23

Welcome in Cork for €40m fund for special needs summer education

Welcoming the announcement, Cork North-Central TD Pádraig O’Sullivan, who is Fianna Fáil spokesperson on special education, said an enhanced summer programme was a response to the impact of the pandemic, offering important education provision to children who need it.
THE Department of Education has announced a €40m summer programme for pupils with complex special educational needs and for those at greatest risk of educational disadvantage.

Donal O’Keeffe

Following on from last year’s programme, all primary and post-primary schools will be encouraged to provide summer programmes designed to help children with complex needs and children at risk of educational disadvantage.

Up to €40m is to be made available to fund the programme, which is in line with the funding available in 2021. The funding also covers the Inclusion Programme, which offers an opportunity for schools to address the needs of migrant students, including students recently arrived from Ukraine.

“We are all acutely conscious that children and young people have had an extended period of disruption to their education. The disruption has had many adverse consequences for the lives and wellbeing of many children [and] evidence indicates that it particularly impacts children with complex special educational needs and those at greatest risk of educational disadvantage.

“I would like to see an enhanced staffing policy this year with the inclusion of teaching undergraduates and special needs assistants. The key to a successful programme is adequate staffing levels.”

Mr O’Sullivan added that he would encourage school communities, where possible, to take full advantage of this programme.

cork education
