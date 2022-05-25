WATCH: Delight as Cork soccer star visits his former primary school

Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 10:46

All the students lined the path to welcome back the Ireland soccer player, who exchanged high fives with the pupils.
Cork and Ireland soccer player Chiedozie Ogbene paid a visit to his former primary school Bunscoil Chríost Rí on Tuesday.

John Bohane

CORK soccer player Chiedozie Ogbene made the day for dozens of young sports fans yesterday as the Republic of Ireland senior international striker visited his alma mater, Bunscoil Chríost Rí in Turners Cross.

The talented soccer player, who recently helped Rotherham United achieve promotion to the Championship, received a huge welcome on his return to his former primary school. 

All the students lined the path to welcome the star, who exchanged high fives with the pupils.

His visit to the Cork primary school proved a huge success as he generously gave his time and had kind words for all the primary school children. 

Chiedozie also caught up with his former teachers.

The former Cork City FC striker has enjoyed a memorable few months in both his club and international career. 

The 25-year-old has lit up the international stage for the Republic of Ireland senior team. He has scored three goals in seven international appearances to date. 

He also scored a cracking goal for Rotherham in their recently EFL Trophy final victory at Wembley. The future appears bright for a player who has never forgotten his Cork roots.

