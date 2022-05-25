WATCH: Delight as Cork soccer star visits his former primary school

CORK soccer player Chiedozie Ogbene made the day for dozens of young sports fans yesterday as the Republic of Ireland senior international striker visited his alma mater, Bunscoil Chríost Rí in Turners Cross.

The talented soccer player, who recently helped Rotherham United achieve promotion to the Championship, received a huge welcome on his return to his former primary school.

All the students lined the path to welcome the star, who exchanged high fives with the pupils.

What a day we had with our past-pupil @EdozieOgbene today who gave his time & kind words to every child in the school @FAIreland @OfficialRUFC pic.twitter.com/l0iO9oJK5N — Bunscoil Chríost Rí (@BunscoilC) May 24, 2022

His visit to the Cork primary school proved a huge success as he generously gave his time and had kind words for all the primary school children.

Chiedozie also caught up with his former teachers.

What a day we had with our past-pupil @EdozieOgbene today who gave his time & kind words to every child in the school @FAIreland @OfficialRUFC pic.twitter.com/dWPKaJ7oZp — Bunscoil Chríost Rí (@BunscoilC) May 24, 2022

The former Cork City FC striker has enjoyed a memorable few months in both his club and international career.

What a day we had with our past-pupil @EdozieOgbene today who gave his time & kind words to every child in the school @FAIreland @OfficialRUFC pic.twitter.com/HTSGnQAJEq — Bunscoil Chríost Rí (@BunscoilC) May 24, 2022

The 25-year-old has lit up the international stage for the Republic of Ireland senior team. He has scored three goals in seven international appearances to date.

Great honor guys! Thank you 🙌🏽☘️ https://t.co/ce1mjtUNxY — Chiedozie Ogbene (@EdozieOgbene) May 24, 2022

He also scored a cracking goal for Rotherham in their recently EFL Trophy final victory at Wembley. The future appears bright for a player who has never forgotten his Cork roots.