Sun, 08 May, 2022 - 20:08

WATCH: Cobh commemorates sinking of Lusitania in 1915

The events, organised by Cobh Tourism, commenced in the Old Church Cemetery and were followed by more events in the town including a wreath-laying ceremony.
The Commodore Male Voice Choir, Cobh performing at the memorial service at Old Church Cemetery. 

Roisin Burke

A commemoration of the 107th anniversary of the sinking of the Lusitania took place in Cobh today. 

Hendrick Verwey, Cobh Tourism lays a wreath at the memorial service at Old Church Cemetery, Cobh. 
On May 7, 1915, the Cunard ocean liner Lusitania was sunk by a German torpedo 11 miles (18km) off the Old Head of Kinsale.

The ship had been en route from New York to Liverpool with 1,962 people onboard.

A flotilla of rescue boats was launched from the nearby Cork coast and, while 761 people were saved, 1,201 passengers sadly lost their lives. The majority of these bodies were never recovered

ONE members and members of The Military Police of Ireland Association attended the memorial service at Old Church Cemetery, Cobh. 
Cobh has an enduring connection to the Lusitania and its tragic story.

Cobh Animation team at Cobh Co Cork on Sunday. 
Survivors were ferried to Queenstown, as Cobh was then known, and accommodated in local hospitals, lodging houses, and private homes.

Nearly three days after the sinking of the Lusitania, more than 145 of her victims were buried in three mass graves and some smaller plots in the Old Church Cemetery, a mile north of Cobh town, 80 of whom were never identified.

<p>Eligible individuals are reminded to get second COVID-19 booster vaccine, with appointments available this week at vaccination centres in Cork and Kerry. Leon Neal/PA Wire</p>

