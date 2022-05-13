WATCH: Billionaire's super yacht touring Cork's coastline 

A luxury yacht, worth in the region of $60m (€58m), has been taking in the sights along Cork's coastline over the past few days.

The Bella Vita - Italian for Good Life - docked alongside Cork's Kennedy Quay in the heart of the city on Thursday before making its way to Kinsale on Friday.

The yacht is owned by Dwight Schar, an American businessman and homebuilding mogul, who has a net worth of $1.9bn (€1.8bn).

Built by German manufacturer Lurssen in 2010, the vessel was initially owned by Paul Fireman, founder of sportswear giant Reebok and delivered to him under the original name Solemates.

The craft was sold to former US ambassador to Spain, George Argyros, who changed the name to Huntress in 2014 before being "swapped" with Dwight Schar in 2021.

"Just popping into Goldbergs......"The Super Yacht Bella Vita berthed on the River Lee at Kennedy Quay, Cork City, on Thursday afternoon. Picture: Larry Cummins

According to The Yacht Company, the Bella Vita can sleep up to 12 guests in its six-cabin rooms across three decks, and comes equipped with a number of bars, a jacuzzi bathtub, sit-in shower, flat-screen televisions, a grand piano and a gym.

The 60-metre pleasure craft has a crew of 15 and has two Vikal custom tenders, small boats to ferry passengers to and from land or other vessels.

Powered by two Caterpillar marine engines, Bella Vita has a top speed of 15.5 knots, just shy of 30kmph, and has a range of more than 11,000-kilometres.

"Bella Vita is a beautiful classically designed 60-metre full displacement luxury yacht that reflects quality synonymous with a LÜRSSEN build which is further enhanced by Glade Johnson interiors.

"Her detailing is classic and cleverly uses natural light to highlight the spacious interiors. Her stately dining area ensures she is an ideal yacht for entertainment," says The Yacht Company.

“Bella Vita boasts an extremely modern at anchor stabilisation system, working to increase guest comfort at anchor and on rough waters."

