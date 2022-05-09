Volvo Cork Week sets sail for Cork Harbour this summer 

The world renowned Volvo Cork Week regatta is set to return to Cork Harbour this July, attracting international visitors and vessels alike.

The sailing regatta will hold special significance this year, as the Royal Cork Yacht Club marks its tricentenary celebrations as the oldest yacht club in the world, which were postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The regatta includes four championship events, the famous Beaufort Cup race around the Fastnet Rock, as well as the 1720 European Championships, the Irish Cruiser Racing Association (ICRA) National Championships, and the Dragons South Coast Championships.

Gillian Coughlan,Minister Simon Coveney TD, Naoise and Caoimhe Kinnerk O’Leary pictured at the launch of Volvo Cork Week 2022.

This year’s Volvo Cork Week will also feature a new Classic Yacht Regatta. Classic yachts from around the world, including the famous 37-foot classic yacht Persephone, the 1919 classic Erin, and the 1957 luxury yacht Shamrock will partake in three days of racing.

Racing will take place from 11 to 15 July, with viewing points around the harbour including Camden and the Church Bay in Crosshaven, the new Haulbowline Island Amenity Park, Ringaskddy, and Cobh promenade.

Off the water, the week will kick off with a Family Day on Sunday 10 July, across the whole village of Crosshaven, including the famous Pipers Fun Fair and boat trips from Hugh Coveney Pier on the Cailin Or. There will also be a Volvo Cork Week Ladies’ Day charity lunch in aid of the Crosshaven RNLI on 13 July.

Kieran O’ Connell, Admiral of the Royal Cork Yacht Club said he was honoured to welcome sailors back to Cork Harbour for an “exceptional week of sailing” after a four-year absence.

“We have a fantastic family day planned for everyone in Cork to enjoy, and I’m delighted that four of our own Irish Olympic hopefuls will be participating.

"We have a packed schedule on and off the water,” he said.

Minister Simon Coveney, who plans to take part in the Beaufort Cup, officially launched the regatta this week.

“Events like this that attract visitors from around the world are very important for Ireland, as they are an opportunity to showcase our beautiful marine resource, particularly here in Cork Harbour, the second biggest natural harbour in the world.

"The Royal Cork Yacht Club is the oldest sailing club in the world - it all began here –and is a huge part of Cork harbour’s history that we are all very proud of.”