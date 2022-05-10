UCC business school ranked as one of the world's leading centres

Cork University Business School (CUBS) and IMI at University College Cork (UCC) obtained a prestigious global accreditation, placing it among the world’s leading business schools on Monday.

AACSB (the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools. Business schools are assessed against 15 international educational standards and this accreditation ensures Cork will be home to a world leading business school in its city centre.

CUBS has now been accredited by the AACSB and AMBA (Association of MBAs), making it a double accredited Business School, of which there are fewer than 200 worldwide.

New of the accreditation comes quickly after UCC appointed RKD Architects to design and construct the new building which will deliver world class business education.

The new building will be located on Union Quay, in the heart of Cork’s financial district, and will initially accommodate 4,500 students and 225 staff.

“A world leading business school for Cork is a further step closer. The development of this school will enhance our city and our region and this accreditation connects CUBS with over 900 business schools throughout the world, putting UCC and Cork at the centre of a global network of internationally renowned experts,” commented Professor John O’Halloran, President of UCC.

Professor Thia Hennessy, Dean of CUBS said: “Every year, nearly 1,000 students graduate from CUBS to embark on professional careers. Incredibly, 95% of them find immediate employment. Our graduates are in demand as we develop them to be industry-ready. The obtainment of this accreditation is evidence of the quality of our education and we are excited for the next chapter.” Together with UCC, the Irish Management Institute and CUBS deliver fully accredited business and management education through a wide range of programmes that offer a complete lifelong learning pathway from the undergraduate level through to Executive Education.

Speaking on the accreditation announcement, Simon Boucher, CEO of the IMI, said: "We are proud to receive AACSB accreditation, reaffirming IMI and UCC's position as a global force in the executive education landscape. Since IMI's founding in 1952, we have challenged, inspired and supported generations of leaders in Ireland and globally. This elite mark of quality is a testament to our work and will enhance our ability to deliver on our mission of equipping leaders to build the future."

Professor Ursula Kilkelly, Head of the College of Business and Law, UCC acknowledged it was a magnificent acheivement for the school.

“Achieving AACSB marks a significant milestone in the development of Cork University Business School which continues to go from strength to strength. As Head of College, I am proud of this achievement of international recognition for UCC’s business education and research,”