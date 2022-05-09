Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 19:44

Two popular Cork city businesses closing their doors

The trendy coffee shop thanked their “wonderful customers” for their support over their past seven years of trading in the area.
Two popular Cork city businesses closing their doors

The trendy coffee shop thanked their “wonderful customers” for their support over their past seven years of trading in the area. Picture: Denis Scannell

Roisin Burke

A popular coffee haunt has closed its doors permanently, citing “circumstances beyond their control”, while a bakery along the docks has also announced plans to shut up shop.

Union Grind on Union Quay, is nestled among a number of busy bars - including Charlies, El Fenix and LAttitude wine bar - all across from City Hall.

The trendy coffee shop thanked their “wonderful customers” for their support over their past seven years of trading in the area.

The owner said they “enjoyed every minute of it.”
The owner said they “enjoyed every minute of it.”

The owner said they “enjoyed every minute of it.” 

Also closing down is The Flakey Bakery at the Marina Market.

The Flakey Bakery was a spin off from Alchemy Coffee which is on Barrack Street and also at the Marina Market.

The establishment, which is on Instagram as @pureflakey, posted on social media yesterday to say it was “with a heavy heart” they were announcing plans to close on Sunday May 8 “for the foreseeable future.” 

The bakery said they did not make the decision lightly. 

“We are beyond devastated that we can’t continue to provide you with all the Flakey goodness. Trust us, the cruffins will miss you too!” 

The team thanked everyone who supported them at the Marina Market.

Read More

Cork set for return of Live at the Marquee this summer

More in this section

Further strike action by medical scientists; many procedures cancelled in CUH and Mercy  Further strike action by medical scientists; many procedures cancelled in CUH and Mercy 
Teenage cyclist in critical condition following collision in Cork city Teenage cyclist in critical condition following collision in Cork city
Death announced of acclaimed Cork musician Cathal Coughlan Death announced of acclaimed Cork musician Cathal Coughlan
corkcork businesscork city centre
'We’ve called Cork home for more than 40 years': Apple plans for major expansion of northside campus 

'We’ve called Cork home for more than 40 years': Apple plans for major expansion of northside campus 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more