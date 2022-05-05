Thu, 05 May, 2022 - 11:11

Top Cork restaurant announces permanent closure

The news was announced in a statement on social media and on the business's website.
One of Cork's top restaurants, the Square Table, has announced its permanent closure. In a statement on social media and on the business's website, the Blarney based restaurant run by twin sisters Martina and Tricia Cronin said the decision was made due to personal circumstances beyond their control. Pictured are Tricia Cronin (left) and Martina Cronin. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

One of Cork's top restaurants, the Square Table, has announced its permanent closure. 

In a statement on social media and on the business's website, the Blarney based restaurant run by twin sisters Martina and Tricia Cronin, said the decision was made due to personal circumstances beyond their control. 

"We are heartbroken to announce that the Square Table will be permanently closing due to personal circumstances which are out of our control. 

"We would like to thank the people of Blarney, all our customers, staff, producers, family and friends for your continuous support. 

"We shall forever cherish the friendships and memories we have made," the statement said. 

Those who hold gift vouchers are advised to contact Tricia at info@thesquaretable.ie for a refund via bank transfer.

The statement added that due to the closure "there is an excellent business opportunity for the vacant premises" and anyone with interest has also been advised to email Tricia. 

Established in 2014, the business had garnered a reputation for fantastic food and a devotion to supporting local producers.

It was recommended in the 2022 Michelin Guide for the UK and Ireland for the sixth year in a row.

Sisters ready to shake things up

