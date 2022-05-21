Thousands without water in Cork city due to burst water main

Thousands of homes and businesses in Cork city have been left without water this morning, with Irish Water crews on site attempting the resolve the issue.

The areas affected include Calderwood, Pinecroft, Grange, Frankfield, Ballycurean, Forgehill, Lenaghnamore, Marrayborough Hill, Mount Oval, Garryduff and parts of Coachill, Donnybrook, Passage West and surrounding areas.

#IWCork: Repairs to a burst water main may affect supply to Grange, Frankfield, Ballycurean, Forgehilll, Lenaghnamore, Marryborough Hill, Mount Oval, Garryduff, Coachhill, Donnybrook, Passage West and surrounds until 6pm today. Please see: https://t.co/DcZWqWpgX7 for more. — Irish Water Care (@IWCare) May 21, 2022

"Crews are on site in the Douglas area of Cork City this morning repairing a burst water main," Irish Water told The Echo.

"Irish Water and Cork City Council are working to restore the water supply to more than 6,000 homes and businesses as quickly as possible."

However, the utility company has warned customers can expect to experience water outages until 6pm, saying it typically takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to be restore d to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

“The repairs are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise the disruption to the community and restore water to all customers in the Douglas area," Oliver Harney of Irish Water said.

"We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to repair the burst and return the water supply to homes and businesses.”