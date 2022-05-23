Thousands in Cork to be without water on Tuesday night

Irish Water and Cork City Council are warning of a planned water outage which will affect up to 5000 homes and businesses overnight on Tuesday.

The outage is due to the second phase of essential works taking place on the Old Youghal Road.

As a result of the works, there will be a water outage in the following areas from 9pm on Tuesday until 4am on Wednesday: Old Youghal Road, The Glen, St Lukes, Ballyvolane, Ballyhooly Road, Mayfield, Montenotte, Tivoli, Lotabeg, Silversprings and Rathcooney. A map of the areas is attached.

The outage will potentially impact on upwards of approximately 5,000 customers in the area.

The outage is expected to last approximately seven hours, however, it may take an additional two or three hours for supply to be fully restored to all customers.

“As we continue to carry out essential works to replace a critical valve on a trunk main on Old Youghal Road, we would like to advise customers of the planned outage," Pat Britton, Water Operations Lead for Irish Water, said.

"These works will strengthen the water network in the area and provide a safer and more reliable water supply."

There will also be an impact on traffic flow in the area.

“There will be traffic management in place on Old Youghal Road, but we hope this will cause minimal impact to road users and residents," Mr Britton said.

“As the water supply returns, there may be some temporary discolouration of water and occasionally issues such as internal airlocks.

"For helpful tips on what to do following an outage, including clearing airlocks, visit the Irish Water website at www.water.ie.

“Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a planned outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we complete these essential works.”

Residents and businesses can find out more in supply and service section of the Irish Water website www.water.ie.

The utility company can also be contacted on the 24/7 customer care helpline 1850 278 278 and on Twitter @IWCare.