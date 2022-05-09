'Those who are on the breadline.. they haven’t a hope of making ends meet': Government urged to do more to address cost of living crisis

The call to action came from Gerry Garvey, the Society of St Vincent de Paul’s (SVP) south-west regional coordinator, as he warned that there have been “a lot” of calls from people in Cork seeking the charity’s assistance.
“Targeted supports is the key thing. Targeting the niche groups that are under severe pressure,” he said.
“We’re heading into summer where it’s calmer waters if you like, because none of us need to put on the heat as much so the energy requirements are way lower...
“Come September, we would be really concerned because it’s all going to start again – you’ll have the back to school costs, you’ll have the colder weather coming in, and you’ll probably have a big build-up of bills that people haven’t managed to clear.”
Mr Garvey, of the country’s largest voluntary charitable organisation, was speaking to The Echo following the publication of the 2021 Survey of Income and Living Conditions by the Central Statistics Office.
The survey found that 5.6% of households said they experienced “great difficulty” in making ends meet last year.